Sixers to finish back-to-back against injury-riddled Grizzlies

The Sixers had put together a strong couple of performances, highlighted by an upset win against Dallas at the weekend. But without Tyrese Maxey on Tuesday, a closely fought game against the Nets ended in an unfortunate 112-107 loss, as the Sixers’ offense (and defense) faltered in the fourth quarter to let Brooklyn pull in front.

Now, to finish a back-to-back, the Sixers are returning home to Philadelphia to take on the Memphis Grizzlies, who’ve dealt with truly atrocious injury luck this season and have fallen way down to 13th place in the West at 21-41.

For the Grizzlies, Ja Morant has only played nine games all season and is now out for the year after undergoing shoulder surgery. Desmond Bane (left ankle sprain), Brandon Clarke (left achilles tendon repair), Scotty Pippen Jr. (lumbar disc bulge), Derrick Rose (low back recovery), Marcus Smart (finger central slip tear), Yuta Watanabe (right wrist sprain) and Ziaire Williams (right low back/hip flexor strain) are all out. Jaren Jackson Jr. (right quad tendonitis) has been upgraded to questionable, so could give the Grizzlies a significant two-way boost if he returns.

With such a host of injuries, their team looks nothing like its usual self with a current starting lineup of Luke Kennard, John Konchar, Santi Aldama, Vince Williams Jr., and Trey Jemison.

Apart from Joel Embiid, De’Anthony Melton (back) and Robert Covington (knee) remained out for the Sixers against the Nets. The biggest question for the Sixers entering their matchup on Wednesday is whether Maxey will return. He was ruled out against the Nets after experiencing concussion-like symptoms from hitting his head against the Mavs. We’ll have to wait until closer to Wednesday’s tip-off to get an updated injury report about his availability.

If Maxey’s out, the Sixers will obviously need more from their other guards. Kyle Lowry has immediately made a difference with his ball-handling and overall high-IQ play at both ends, even when he isn’t hitting many shots.

"KYLE LOWRY FROM MANHATTAN" pic.twitter.com/RGeToR0N2X — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 6, 2024

Meanwhile, Buddy Hield’s production (primarily inside the three-point line) has cooled off since the All-Star break. He’s clearly still a fantastic fit for the offense, and the pull of his shooting gravity hasn’t gone anywhere, but hopefully for the Sixers he can heat up again soon. Cameron Payne had a solid outing as he returned against the Nets too, scoring 15 points with three triples in 22 minutes as a starter.

After a few weaker performances following his 51-point show against the Jazz back on Feb. 1, Maxey has put together another strong run of play. Over his last nine games, he’s averaged 28 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists and one steal, to go along with 45/37.1/93.6 shooting splits and continued stout defense (Maxey has really improved his awareness, defensive playmaking, and activity at that end of the floor this year). With Smart sidelined, the Grizzlies (like most teams) really aren’t well equipped to contain Maxey’s combo of shooting and lightning-quick drives if he’s back.

Fortunately for Philly, Tobias Harris has improved over the last several days after weeks of poor play. He dropped 31 points 13-of-19 shooting with 12 rebounds against Charlotte, before following it up with 28 points on 11-of-19 shooting against Dallas. If he can keep his improved play going, that’ll go a long way to lifting up the Sixers' shorthanded offense.

Kelly Oubre Jr. stepped up most against Brooklyn after a slow start, leading the team with 30 points on 11-of-20 shooting, largely thanks to how well he attacked the rim. We’ll see if he can keep things rolling later.

The Grizzlies are hardly a formidable opponent right now, though. With Morant out for the season and so many other injuries to key players, they’re stuck with the worst offensive rating (106.9) in the league and 25th in net rating at -6.5.

No win can be expected in Embiid’s absence, especially on the second night of a back-to-back when the team just used up a lot of energy in a close game on Tuesday. But the Sixers could really use a win against this weakened Grizzlies team before their schedule toughens up. After playing Memphis, the Sixers face the Pelicans, play two straight games against the Knicks, then go against the Bucks on the road.

Game Details

Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

When: 7:30 pm EST

Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

Follow: @LibertyBallers