Sixers Bell Ringer: Well-rounded effort falls short against struggling Nets

Bell Ringer Season Totals:

Joel Embiid - 19

Tyrese Maxey - 11

Tobias Harris - 7

Kelly Oubre Jr. - 5

De’Anthony Melton - 3

Paul Reed - 3

Jaden Springer - 3

Ricky Council IV - 2

Buddy Hield - 2

Patrick Beverley - 1

Danuel House Jr. - 1

Furkan Korkmaz - 1

Terquavion Smith - 1

The Philadelphia 76ers fell to a struggling Brooklyn Nets squad (who were on the second leg of a back-to-back) 112-107 on Tuesday night in New York City.

The Sixers were without Tyrese Maxey, who was sidelined for concussion evaluation after taking a shin to the back of the head in Sunday’s game. He was cleared and returned to finish that contest, but has since developed concussion symptoms.

In the first period, the five Philadelphia starters (Tobias Harris, Cam Payne, Buddy Hield, Mo Bamba and Kyle Lowry) had at least three points and Kelly Oubre Jr. had eight off the bench to give the Sixers a 30-23 lead going into the second frame.

They extended their advantage to 14 points early in the second before the wheels pretty much fell off. A combination of turnovers and missed shots allowed the Nets to not only cut their deficit but even briefly take over the lead with time winding down in the first half. Brooklyn would have actually held a one-point lead going into the break had they not fouled Payne with a literal second left before halftime. Payne sank both shots from the line to head to the locker room with the Sixers up, 56-55.

It wasn’t looking much better for the early half of the third period. The Sixers scored just five points in the first six minutes of the frame, allowing the Nets to build a seven-point advantage, their largest of the game thus far. A burst of scoring in the latter half of the third, however, put the contest back in the Sixers’ favor by three points going into the fourth.

God, I’ve had to say this too much recently: the Sixers’ weaknesses led to a fourth period collapse. Poor defense, too many fouls and turnovers, missed shots — the classic recipe for disaster. Another example of the Sixers beating themselves more than anything their opponents did. The Nets took advantage of their opportunities late and defeated the Sixers, 112-107.

This was a well-rounded effort from the Sixers, with five players scoring in the double-digits for the visitors, but otherwise this was kind of the worst-case scenario. Not only did the Sixers lose to a struggling Nets team on the second leg of a back-to-back, but they expelled a whole lot of energy doing it with such a close battle throughout. Harris, Lowry, and Kelly Oubre Jr. each played over 36 minutes Tuesday night.

Not great with the quick turnaround for the Sixers who are back in action in less than 24 hours, returning home to host the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday evening.

Until then, let’s get to the Bell Ringer.

Kyle Lowry: 14 points (4 triples), 2 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal

The thing about Lowry is that, if you just looked at stats from his past few games, you wouldn’t think he has brought anything special with him to the Sixers. You’d be wrong. Lowry’s basketball intelligence and incredibly fast synchronization with his new teammates has been on display. Whether he’s directing them mid-play, between plays or even when he’s resting on the bench, Lowry is guiding his teammates throughout and the whole team’s offense seems to flow better with him in the mix. He continued Tuesday night to use his IQ to set up his teammates with good looks for buckets, sank some of his own, and looked solid on defense.

Lowry finished this one (fouling out with three seconds to play) with 14 points (four triples), two rebounds, five assists and a steal.

Cam Payne: 15 points (3 triples), 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal (in 22:35)

Payne started on Tuesday night in Maxey’s slot, and despite reports that he is still suffering a bit with an illness, the Sixers got some decent production out of him. In 22 minutes on the floor, Payne had 15 points including some timely triples in the game’s closest moments. A combination of his speed and his willingness to take his shots in stride worked to his advantage against the Nets on Tuesday.

Payne finished the night with 15 points (three triples), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 22:35.

Terq knew this one was good from the bench. pic.twitter.com/9OZoTZjCfk — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 6, 2024

Kelly Oubre Jr.: 30 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists

I’ll be honest, the beginning of this game wasn’t great for Oubre. He looked a little lost on defense for a number of possessions, leading to Nets’ buckets — but for every point he gave up, he went right down to make up for it on the offensive end, and then some. His energy, athleticism and ability to make it to the cup seemingly no matter what carried this Sixers offense throughout points of this one, as Oubre led the team coming off the bench with a season-high 30 points, most of which came right at the rim.

He shot 11-for-20 from the floor with two triples and sank 6-of-8 free throws in addition to having six rebounds and four assists.

Tobias Harris: 18 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists

Harris did a decent job staying aggressive offensively and using a size advantage he had over the Nets on Tuesday night. It’s the third game in a row where Harris not only produced well throughout the contest, but had some timely buckets towards the end of this very close game, giving the Sixers a chance at victory. It’s also nice to see him making a sincere, consistent effort to rebound, something that was a bit hard to come by during his recent slump. With Embiid out and now possibly Maxey missing some time, the Sixers need Harris to play like this (and better) to stay afloat.

Harris finished Tuesday with 18 points, nine rebounds and four assists.