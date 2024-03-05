With Maxey out, Sixers drop tough one in Brooklyn vs. Nets

That’s an annoying one to let get away.

The Sixers fell 112-107 after a back-and-forth contest with the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday night. Philly only scored 24 points in the final quarter after leading for much of the game to let the Nets come away with this one.

Kelly Oubre Jr. led all scores with 30 points off the bench, shooting 11-of-20 from the floor. Tobias Harris had 18 points, shooting 8-of-16 from the floor while Dorian Finney-Smith and Dennis Schroder led the Nets with 20 points apiece.

Philadelphia was without Tyrese Maxey tonight, who was diagnosed with a concussion before the game.

Nick Nurse said the Sixers spoke with the league, that Maxey’s now in the NBA’s official concussion protocol and will need to check off the outlined steps before returning.



Nurse said he was told Maxey’s concussion is “delayed and mild.” https://t.co/Bny7sfKF76 — Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) March 5, 2024

Here are some thoughts at the buzzer.

First Quarter

A hot start for a Sixers offense that made seven of their first eight field goals to start the ballgame. They came on a very nerdy shot diet as well — all of those looks came in the paint or from three-point range.

Kelly Oubre Jr. once again got off to a rough start but didn’t take as long as Sunday to get back on track. After a couple of defensive breakdowns and blindly aggressive drives, he did end the quarter shooting 3-of-6 from the field while getting to the line three times.

Save an 8-0 run, Brooklyn was not sharing the same offensive success. They lost Cam Johnson to a sprained right ankle minutes after the opening tip. They shot 37.5% from the field in the frame and went scoreless for the final 4:12 — good enough to help the Sixers get out to a seven-point lead after one.

Second Quarter

KJ Martin, who’s missed a couple games with an ankle injury, was back in the rotation tonight as a small-ball five. Nick Nurse also opted to try out the newest two-way player Jeff Dowtin Jr. early in the quarter, which was a bit more surprising.

Dowtin had a quiet six minutes of action, recording an assist and a turnover. Martin was the recipient of said assist on a fast-break, and went 1-for-2 on wide open attempts he had squared up in the dunker spot.

Martin on the move. pic.twitter.com/RZTIXHDvvi — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 6, 2024

The second was real ugly for the Sixers’ offense, and the Nets chipped into their lead because of it — they were held without a field goal for over four minutes. They only took a one-point lead into the half when Cam Payne drew a foul behind half court with just two seconds left.

Third Quarter

It was a fairly inoffensive first half for Mo Bamba. His only infraction was picking up three fouls. He picked up his fourth 11 seconds into the second half, and the Nets took advantage of the situation with a couple easy baskets in the paint. Kyle Lowry shortly picked up his fourth as well for a team that is still shorthanded.

The second half began with another Brooklyn run as the Sixers only made one field goal for the first six minutes of the third. Bamba had his rough moments on offense as well, missing a point-blank layup, then hesitating long enough a few possessions later for Nic Claxton to block his shot.

In fact, the only field goals the Sixers made for the first six and a half minutes of the half were threes from Lowry, the second coming from way behind the arc to bail them out at the end of the shot clock.

Philly started to move the ball better late in the third, and Harris was at the center of most of it. He found a cutting Nico Batum for a wide open layup, one of three assists he had at the end of the quarter. The third appeared to finally end with one of Oubre’s vicious dunks, but Lonnie Walker drained a deep three to beat the buzzer to cut the Sixers’ lead back down to three.

Fourth Quarter

Nurse went back to the small-ball lineup to start the fourth, and it looked pretty solid, that was until Martin got called for a flagrant for not giving Mikal Bridges a proper landing space. Still, the Sixers are finding different actions to get Martin rolling for a dunk or kicking back to a shooter.