Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey out vs. Brooklyn Nets for concussion evaluation

Tyrese Maxey is now out for concussion evaluation for the Philadelphia 76ers’ Tuesday night contest at the Brooklyn Nets, according to the team’s injury report.

Maxey has reportedly been exhibiting “concussion-like symptoms within the last 24 hours”, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

#Sixers point guard Tyrese Maxey will miss tonight’s game vs. the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center and has returned to Philly to be further evaluated after experiencing concussion-like symptoms within the last 24 hours, according to a team source.

After sustaining impact to… — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) March 5, 2024

Maxey took a shin to the back of the head mid-fall late in the third period of the Sixers’ last contest, an upset win over the Dallas Mavericks on the road on Sunday afternoon.

Tyrese Maxey was holding onto his head after slipping on a drive and hitting his head on Derrick Jones Jr's leg.



Hope he's okay pic.twitter.com/4wGeA0z2jJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 3, 2024

Maxey was able to walk off on his own power but seemed to be in some pain, holding the back of his head as he headed towards the locker room. That being said, Maxey was cleared by Dallas physicians according to the broadcast and returned to the game at the start of the fourth period to finish out the contest.

Evidently things have changed since he and the Sixers traveled home after that game. Pompey’s post indicates that concussion symptoms have been present within the past day, so Maxey will be sidelined at least for tonight.

Let’s hope that’s all it is.

The Sixers tip off with the Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday.