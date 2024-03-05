Sixers can extend winning streak to three tonight in Brooklyn

The Philadelphia 76ers had themselves a nice weekend, defeating Charlotte at home on Friday night, before pulling off a strong upset win on the road in Dallas on Sunday afternoon. The win over the Mavericks was particularly impressive, with the Sixers controlling the action for most of the game and having five players score in double figures, three with 21 points or more. It was the right recipe for success for this squad for as long as Joel Embiid will be sidelined: moments of brilliance from Tyrese Maxey (17 points in the first quarter that caused Dallas to aggressively double him from that point on), but with strong contributions from up and down the roster. With Tobias Harris re-emerging out of the wilderness (59 total points across the last two games), things are back on the upswing for Nick Nurse’s squad.

Those two wins halted the Sixers’ landslide down the standings, and Philadelphia is now back to fifth place in the Eastern Conference, only a half-game behind the New York Knicks. Orlando and Miami are both within a game of the Sixers so the middle of the pack in the East is quite a jumble. Still, things are looking less glim for Philadelphia than they were a few days ago.

As for tonight’s opponent, the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Sixers early last month, 136-121, behind 40 points from Cam Thomas. Fortunately for the Sixers, Thomas has missed the last few games with a sprained ankle (Ben Simmons also has been out with his back issue). Despite having to head up I-95 for the game, the Sixers do have the rest advantage with Brooklyn having played last night, a 106-102 loss to the Grizzlies. Brooklyn’s nightmare season continues, as they’re now a couple games back of even the Play-In Tournament. I won’t stop you from throwing Mikal Bridges into some offseason trade machine scenarios if you want to dream a little bit.

With the Nets and Grizzlies in front of them this week, the Sixers can rack up a couple more wins before another four-game stretch against playoff teams (games against the Pelicans, two straight against the Knicks, and the Bucks). We just saw in the last meeting between these clubs, though, what can happen if the Sixers aren’t focused on the defensive end of the court. Aside from the usual unavailable suspects, the only player on the injury report for Philadelphia is Cam Payne (questionable due to illness). Let’s hope the guys take the court with the proper focus and we can watch the Sixers make it three straight victories.

Game Details

Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets

When: 7:30pm ET

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

