The Weekly Run It Back: Sixers close week in win column, Tobias Harris breaks slump

Welcome to Run It Back! In this weekly series, we will summarize the week overall and recap each Sixers’ game from the previous week (Sunday to Saturday, typically, but we’ll include March 3rd’s game this week).

The Sixers started this past week with a tough matchup on the road against the NBA-leading Boston Celtics. They actually kept the game relatively close through three periods, but completely fell apart in the fourth, allowing the Celtics to rip off a 16-0 run that ultimately led to a 117-99 Boston win.

The weekend was a lot kinder to Philadelphia. The Sixers returned home Friday and got back in the win column with a 121-114 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. A much tougher opponent awaited them, however, traveling to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. The Sixers led from the first period on, but this game was a true battle throughout. Luka Doncic and the Mavs made a late push that nearly stole the game away, but the Sixers outlasted Dallas, holding on for a 120-116 upset victory.

One of the biggest things about this week was the performance from Tobias Harris. I’ll be the first to admit that I spent the early half of this week ripping into Harris for what had been a stretch of frankly inexcusable outings continuing into this week. Credit where credit is due, though, something absolutely clicked for him leading into the weekend. On Friday, Harris posted 31 points on 13-for-19 field goal shooting with 12 rebounds to help lead the Sixers over the Hornets. On Saturday, it was 28 points and 5 rebounds for Harris, who had a not insignificant number of clutch moments to help the Sixers close out their upset win over the Mavericks. It was a breath of fresh air after an extremely tough stretch from Harris — now he just needs to keep it going in this direction.

He and the rest of the Sixers have a busy, four-game week coming up. They kick off the week on a back-to-back starting Tuesday evening against the Brooklyn Nets in New York City before returning to South Philadelphia to host the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. They stay home through Friday night when they host the New Orleans Pelicans before hitting the road again to take on the New York Knicks on Sunday.

Oh, and before we get to the game recaps, a quick update on Joel Embiid. ESPN’s Katie George reported during the Sixers-Mavericks matchup that Embiid has started on-court workouts and is back to 100 percent in the weight room. Progress!

Miss any of the action this past week? No worries, we got you covered!

Sixers at Boston Celtics, Tuesday, Feb. 27

Result: L, 117-99

Bell Ringer: Tyrese Maxey

The end result was a lopsided 117-99 loss, but the Philadelphia 76ers actually hung in with the Eastern Conference leading Boston Celtics until it all fell apart in the fourth. I’ll be honest, I thought this was going to be a blowout early. To their credit, the Sixers put up one hell of a fight in the first half. They kept things level after 12 minutes, putting up 30 first-period points on one of the top defenses in the association for a tie game going into the second. A widespread effort from Philadelphia saw them trailing the Eastern Conference leading Celtics by just two points at halftime. By the break, nine of 11 players that took the floor for the Sixers had gotten on the scoreboard. It also didn’t hurt that the Celtics, who normally feast on perimeter shooting, went just 2-for-11 (18.2%) from long range in the first half in addition to committing nine turnovers (compared to just two from the Sixers). Things started to deteriorate early in the third, with the Celtics jumping out to a 13-point lead in the first two minutes of the second half. Frankly, and I do not even think I’m being reductionist here, it was largely because of Tobias Harris. It doesn’t matter how much money he is making, he is quickly making a case (if he hasn’t already) to be benched by Nick Nurse. I could go on and on but I’ll spare you all and move on with the recap. Tyrese Maxey was doing absolutely everything he could, on both sides of the court. He already led the Sixers with 17 points at halftime before scoring 13 of the Sixers’ 24 total points in the third period. Boston held an 11-point lead going into the final frame, but Maxey was the only reason it wasn’t completely out of reach at that point. But with Maxey on the bench to start the fourth, someone else was going to have to step up. Cam Payne scored eight points in rapid succession to lead the Sixers on an 11-3 run to cut the deficit to just two points. The hope was fun, but short-lived. Boston ripped off a 16-0 run to win this one 117-99.

Sixers vs. Charlotte Hornets, Friday, March 1

Result: W, 121-114

Bell Ringer: Tobias Harris

It wasn’t pretty, but this Sixers team will absolutely take it. After being down at halftime — and nearly letting a late lead slip away — the Sixers hung on to beat the Hornets 121-114 Friday night at The Center. Already without Joel Embiid, De’Anthony Melton and Robert Covington, the team also found itself down two wings in Kelly Oubre, Jr. and KJ Martin. That led to an interesting starting lineup, featuring Tyrese Maxey, Kyle Lowry, Buddy Hield, Tobias Harris and Mo Bamba. While it was a curious decision for Nick Nurse to start Bamba over Paul Reed, Bamba rewarded Nurse by being active early. Bamba grabbed four rebounds and recorded two blocks in the first quarter. But it was the play of Harris that stood out. The veteran forward had been in the funk to end all funks, but got off to a hot start Friday. He recorded 13 points, hitting a pair of triples. The Sixers as a team came out firing, knocking down 7-of-16 (43.8%) from deep which allowed them to take a 32-27 lead into the second. The combination of poor defense and red-hot shooting by Charlotte turned the game around in a hurry. The Sixers’ small-ball lineup featuring Nicolas Batum at the five didn’t work nearly as well as it did Tuesday night in Boston. Bamba then struggled during his second stint. The Hornets hit 9-of-18 from three in the first half and found themselves up 63-58 at the half. It wasn’t the greatest start to the third as Bamba was getting outplayed by Charlotte big man Nick Richards. It was Maxey who provided a boost, scoring 12 points in the third. Lowry’s strong, steady play as the team’s point guard seemed to helped Maxey and Harris throughout the night, and the Sixers were able to take a four-point lead into the final period. The Sixers came out strong to start the fourth, getting good minutes from Reed and pushing their lead to as large as 12. It did get a little too close for comfort down the stretch though, with Charlotte cutting the lead to two. A pair of big shots by Harris, some great hustle plays by Lowry, and a Maxey game-sealing block was enough to secure the win.

Sixers at Dallas Mavericks, Sunday, March 3

Result: W, 120-116

Bell Ringer: Tobias Harris