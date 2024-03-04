Cowboy Kelly, veterans coming through part of 5 takeaways from Sixers’ big win over Mavs

They had to hang on for dear life, but the Sixers were able to secure a 120-116 win over the Mavericks in Dallas Sunday afternoon.

Without Joel Embiid, the Sixers will take any win they can get — especially against a healthy Mavericks team featuring Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. They faced plenty of adversity down the stretch of this one, but made enough winning plays to close it out.

Here are five takeaways about how they won and what it means going forward.

The hometown kid

Tyrese Maxey, returning to his hometown in Dallas, put on a show early Sunday. He was electric in the first quarter, scoring 17 of the Sixers’ 32 points. Dallas had no answer for the All-Star guard early.

Then came the adjustments.

Maxey was so damn good that Jason Kidd didn’t even mess around. He was double teaming, trapping and hedging on every Maxey touch. Because of that, Maxey was only able to get up five more shots and scored just seven points the rest of the day. The Sixers did well for most of the second half with Kyle Lowry and Nicolas Batum screening for Maxey and playmaking out of the short roll (more on that below).

But still, Nick Nurse has to find ways to keep Maxey getting shots. The win over Charlotte wasn’t Maxey’s most efficient night, but him simply being able to get up 29 shots helped stress the defense — a little reminiscent of another electric guard that played here once upon a time. Lowry’s presence has helped, but Nurse will need to find a way to free Maxey up to get more looks.

Tell a friend to tell a friend

Tobias Harris is a maddening player. He’s disappeared at inopportune times and hasn’t lived up to his near-max contract. With that said, he’s a much better player than the one we saw the previous five games before his 31-point performance against the Hornets.

When teams are deploying aggressive strategies to stop Maxey, Harris easily becomes the most important Sixer on the floor. Surely many of you groan reading that, but it’s the reality. Harris is the Sixers’ next-best scoring option — and the last two games he’s played like it.

Following up that Charlotte game with a 28-point performance in Dallas was big. What’s even bigger is they way Harris has played to close games. Against the Hornets, he made a huge corner three and then made a big floater late in the game. On Sunday, he basically did the same thing, except the circumstances were even tougher against a tougher opponent.

Come playoff time maybe everyone will be complaining about Harris again, but while Embiid is out, the Sixers need him to play like the player we saw the last two contests. He’s been decisive and aggressive while playing within the flow of the offense.

Veteran glue

How huge has Lowry been since the Sixers signed him? The soon-to-be 38-year-old isn’t the six-time All-Star version, but the Sixers don’t need him to be. Sunday’s game was a perfect example. Lowry was 1-of-9 from the field, yet was one of the most impactful players on the floor.

Lowry dished out seven assists and has shown that he’s easily the team’s best passer. He also did not commit a single turnover. With the way he’s been able to organize the offense, it doesn’t feel like a coincidence that a guy like Harris has gotten going with Lowry’s role increasing.

When Batum first returned from his hamstring injury, there were folks concerned that the 35-year-old needed Embiid in the lineup to show his true worth as a super glue guy. Well, Batum has proven that is not the case. Like Lowry, it wasn’t the best shooting day (2-of-8 from the field, 1-of-5 from three), but Batum’s presence was felt throughout.

The rest of the stat sheet was stuffed for Batum, who pulled down 11 rebounds and recorded three assists, three steals and a block. He also did not commit a turnover. Batum has been used as a small-ball five the last three games and those lineups have looked damn good. His length and defensive positioning allow him to excel in that role. While he’s not a P.J. Tucker-level dog, Batum shows plenty of toughness in those spots.

Lowry and Batum were 3-of-17 from the field, but were two of the most impactful players on the floor. They’re simply winning players — the kind you need come playoff time.

Cowboy Kelly

The Kelly Oubre, Jr. Experience has lived up to the hype. At times, Oubre’s size, athleticism and skill have been critical for the Sixers. Other times, his decision-making and shot selection have been befuddling.

Sunday, we got the whole experience.

In the first half, Oubre struggled. He was 0-for-5 from the field and 0-for-3 from three. At the end of the third quarter, with Maxey receiving medical attention, Oubre took the game over. He got downhill seemingly at will and punished Dallas with great finishes at the rim. Once he got going, he was even able to hit a three. He went 7-of-12 and scored 19 points in 17 second-half minutes.

But this is what Oubre can do. If you’re counting on him to start and play 30-plus minutes a night, you’re probably in trouble. If you use him as a microwave scorer off the bench that can get downhill and use that elite athleticism to finish at the rim, he can be extremely useful stressing the defense and taking pressure off guys like Embiid and Maxey.

Though court vision isn’t Oubre’s strength, it was encouraging to see him get in the paint and find Harris for that big corner three. This very well might’ve been the most impressive pass Oubre has made as a Sixer.

Plus, you need guys like this for the vibes alone.

a message from cowboy Kelly!



goodnight Sixers twitter pic.twitter.com/Co2TDWT4ST — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 4, 2024

Reed > Bamba

Nurse chose to start Mo Bamba against the Hornets and 7-footer Nick Richards. Nurse did the same Sunday against the 7-foot-1 Philly native Dereck Lively II. In both games — and really for most of his Sixers tenure — Bamba was consistently inconsistent.

But in his role coming off the bench, Paul Reed has been excellent. Since Embiid has been out of the lineup, Reed has been more good than bad. Something about him coming off the bench seems to suit him better. If you remember the Sixers went through something similar with Dwight Howard where, for whatever reason, he was better coming off the bench.

Reed’s defensive prowess especially stood out against Dallas. The Sixers were able to turn the Mavericks over 18 times — seven of those by Doncic and four by Irving. Part of what made Reed an attractive prospect coming out of DePaul was his ability to get deflections using his length. Some players also have the innate ability to get their hands on the basketball.

The Sixers could probably use another backup big with one of their empty roster spots, but the combination of Reed and using Batum as a five — with Bamba playing sparingly — has been a winning formula over the past two games.