Sixers Bell Ringer: Sixers sink franchise-high 24 triples in win over Raptors

Bell Ringer Season Totals:

Joel Embiid - 19

Tyrese Maxey - 17

Kelly Oubre Jr. - 8

Tobias Harris - 7

Paul Reed - 4

De’Anthony Melton - 3

Jaden Springer - 3

Ricky Council IV - 2

Buddy Hield - 2

Patrick Beverley - 1

Danuel House Jr. - 1

Furkan Korkmaz - 1

Kyle Lowry - 1

KJ Martin - 1

Cam Payne - 1

Terquavion Smith - 1

The Philadelphia 76ers won their second game of the season with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey both sidelined, defeating the Toronto Raptors 135-120 on Sunday. The Sixers had previously gone 1-7 in games without either member of their dynamic duo.

The Sixers were without Maxey due to hip tightness in addition to Embiid, Robert Covington and De’Anthony Melton.

The shooting woes that affected the Sixers early in their last contest (a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers this past Friday) thankfully didn’t carry over to the start of this one. Philadelphia shot 60.9 percent from the floor and 7-for-11 from long range in the first frame to build a 35-27 lead over the Raptors headed into the second. Kelly Oubre Jr. led the way through 12 minutes with 10 points, already looking a lot better than he did Friday night when he shot just 18.2 percent from the floor for just four points.

Early in the second, Oubre took a scary, hard fall after being swatted out of the air attempting a dunk by Toronto’s Garrett Temple. Thankfully, Oubre was able to take his foul shots and remain in the game, but something to watch as he might be a bit sore going forward.

The Sixers continued to light it up from long range, taking advantage of some frankly wide-open looks at the perimeter gifted to them by the Raptors’ defense. By halftime, they had 12 triples on 22 attempts for a 71-55 lead going into the break. Oubre (18 points), Buddy Hield (11) and Cam Payne (10) all scored in the double-digits through two frames.

Oubre continued on his heater in the third period when he scored 12 consecutive Sixers’ points in under three minutes of game time. The Raptors weren’t laying down quietly, however, battling back from down 17 points at one point in the third to down just seven points to their visitors going into the final frame.

Credit to Toronto, they never gave up on this one. After going down 16 points again in the fourth, the Raptors clawed their way back within eight. Unfortunately for them, the Sixers were absolutely on fire from beyond the arc. Setting a new franchise-high with 24 triples, Philadelphia outlasted the Raptors’ efforts to win 135-120 on Sunday.

The Sixers return home Tuesday evening when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder. We can all now start to hold our breath to see if a certain big man will be back on the floor for that one...

Until then, let’s get to the Bell Ringer. This was a well-rounded effort from the Sixers, so we have quite a few players to give their flowers.

(Is six options too many? Maybe. But you can’t stop me.)

Kyle Lowry: 11 points, 1 rebound, 10 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks

Lowry certainly looked comfortable back on his former home turf in Toronto. With Maxey sidelined, the job of quarterbacking the Sixers’ offense fell pretty much solely on his shoulders. No sweat for Lowry. In the first frame alone, Lowry set the tone with six points off two triples, had three assists on zero turnovers and, down the defensive end, drew his eighth charge in just his 18th game as a Sixer. By the end of this one, he had 11 points (three triples), 10 assists on two turnovers, one rebound, one steal and two blocks. This is his second point-assist double-double as a Sixer.

People often talk the talk about the value of veteran presence, but Lowry walks the walk. Just as the Sixers started to look sloppy at moments throughout this one, Lowry would take charge, reorganizing and stabilizing the offense. Take a look at the play-by-play of this one — just as the Sixers would start slipping, maybe committing a turnover or having a few empty possessions, you’ll see Lowry’s name pop up shortly after with an assist or a bucket of his own to get things back on track. He has established such a reliable connection with his teammates in just about five weeks, evidenced perfectly by the influx of successful alley-oops lobed in by Lowry to Mo Bamba and Paul Reed, for example. Lowry notched his 10 assists in this one before committing a single turnover — that just doesn’t happen by accident.

Kelly Oubre Jr.: 32 points (6 triples), 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks

Oubre was looking to get back on track Sunday coming off a brutal outing against the Cleveland Cavaliers last Friday when he posted just four points on 18.2 percent shooting from the floor.

The bounce back came in strong against the Raptors. Oubre led the Sixers after one period with 10 points on 4-for-7 field goal shooting (2-for-2 from long range). Despite taking a hard fall early in the second on a dunk attempt, Oubre was able to remain in the game to keep cooking. He rebounded quick, picking up a steal for a breakaway transition dunk just minutes later.

K9 is a dawg. pic.twitter.com/8von8wJVzX — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 31, 2024

Capping off his first half sinking a triple from just inside the logo, Oubre led the Sixers with 18 points as well as six rebounds, two assist, a block and a steal going into the locker room.

The heater continued in the third when Oubre posted 12 consecutive Sixers’ points on three triples and three free throws in under three minutes of game time.

Oubre set a new Sixer-high with 32 points (six triples) on Sunday. He was dunking, finishing through contact, drawing fouls, hitting some short-range jumpers and sinking threes — a completely different player than last Friday, in the best way possible. Oubre also finished with seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals.

Cam Payne: 24 points (6 triples), 1 rebound, 3 assists

Payne was slotted in the Sixers’ starting lineup for just the fifth time since he was traded to Philadelphia back in early February.

After a scoreless third for Payne, he stepped up with a triple in the fourth to put the Sixers back up by double-digits and hit another three just moments later. When Toronto clawed back within eight points with just a few minutes left, Payne let it fly from long range again, hitting his fifth triple of the game to reinstate Philadelphia’s double-digit advantage yet again. To cap off the evening, he sank his sixth three of the game with 52 seconds left to play, officially setting a new Sixers’ franchise record with the team combining for 24 triples.

Payne finished with 24 points, a new high for him in a Sixers’ uniform. He shot 9-for-16 from the floor and 6-for-10 from beyond the arc. He also had one rebound and three assists.

SIXERS WIN!!!



& 24 threes as a team tonight, a new franchise record. pic.twitter.com/9RDqFlDyk1 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) April 1, 2024

Tobias Harris: 21 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks

Though overshadowed by the huge bursts of scoring from the likes of Oubre or Payne, this was actually a decent showing from Harris. He didn’t get off to the hottest start shooting, but a good second half offensively and a decent game throughout defensively as well as on the boards made for a solid overall performance.

After shooting just 2-for-6 in the first half from the floor, Harris shot 6-for-7 in the second half. He put up nine points in a crucial fourth period as the Raptors were trying desperately to claw back within single-digits.

Harris finished with 21 points, nine rebounds (three offensive), three assists and three blocks.

Buddy Hield: 13 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block

Hield recently had a string of not-so-great appearances, shooting just 37.5 percent from the floor and struggling mightily from long range across five contests between March 18-25. He seems to have turned over a new leaf, however, shooting 64.7 percent for 17 points and 10 points in the last two contests going into Sunday.

He kept things going against the Raptors. In just over 12 minutes on the floor in the first half, Hield had 11 points off the bench on 4-for-6 field goal shooting and 3-for-5 three-point shooting. He also had three rebounds and three assists by halftime.

In under 22 minutes coming off the bench Sunday, Hield totaled 13 points on 71.1 percent field goal shooting and 60 percent from long range. With the prospect of Embiid coming back soon to hopefully open up the floor even more at the perimeter for guys like Hield, it’s very good to see him getting back on track in the shooting department.

automatic from the corner. pic.twitter.com/79HgqayqQr — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 31, 2024

Nico Batum: 19 points (5 triples), 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals

Batum was damn near perfect off the bench for the Sixers on Sunday. That’s not an exaggeration, either. Batum was 6-for-6 from the floor and 4-for-4 from three-point range before missing his first shot of the game in the fourth period (missing, by the way, by wedging the ball stuck between the backboard and the rim. Of course.) Batum tacked on a fifth and final triple with less than two minutes to play for the Sixers’ 23rd three-pointer of the game. All that is not even mentioning the work he put in on the defensive end where he made a number of good plays throughout this one.

He finished Sunday with 19 points on 7-for-8 field goal shooting and 5-for-6 from long range. He also had six rebounds, two assists and two steals.

2️⃣3️⃣ threes for the Sixers!



That's a new season-high and ties the franchise record! pic.twitter.com/c2CxAocgNI — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 1, 2024