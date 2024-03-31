Kelly Oubre, Jr. leads the way as Sixers set franchise record for threes in win vs. Raptors

It shouldn’t have been that close, but this team will take what they can get.

The Sixers snapped their three-game losing streak, taking down the Toronto Raptors 135-120 Sunday night, extending their losing streak to 13 games.

Kelly Oubre Jr. bounced back with a Sixer-high 32 points, shooting 10-of-22 from the field along with seven rebounds, two steals, and two blocks.

Tyrese Maxey was scratched late due to tightness in his left hip. Starting in his place, Cam Payne went for 24 points, shooting 6-of-10 from behind the three-point arc.

Despite missing both of their All-Stars, the Sixers set a franchise record for most threes made in a game with 24.

Here are some thoughts at the buzzer.

First Quarter

Philly had no problem generating shots early, and quality shots at that. They made four of their first five shots of the game, forcing a quick Toronto timeout. The Sixers shot 61% from the field in the opening quarter.

Kyle Lowry and Mo Bamba starting the Sixers off with a BANG pic.twitter.com/RhB7wKyYs5 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 31, 2024

Leading the charge was Oubre, who went for 10 points. In a bit of a reversal from his recent shot charts, he missed a couple of bunnies at the rim, but made his first two shots from behind the arc.

On the other end, the Sixers were able to properly contain a lineup whose most prolific scorer was Gary Trent Jr. The Raptors shot 45% in the first, and turned the ball over five times, but they were able to end the quarter on a 9-2 run. That run made it feel like the Sixers’ lead after one should have been a lot more than eight points.

Second Quarter

Oubre took another really hard fall on a dunk attempt in transition. He twisted and fell on his hip hard and awkwardly when Garrett Temple tried to block him from behind. It is impressive that his resolve hasn’t been shaken on those types of plays. He’s had a few falls like that this year but he gets up every time.

Starting in place of Maxey, Cam Payne gave the Sixers quality minutes in the first half. Sometimes it’s as simple as shots falling. He went for 11 points in the fist, shooting 4-of-6 from the field and 2-of-4 from behind the three-point arc.

Philly dealt with the Raptors’ burst a little bit better this quarter. They squashed a 10-2 Toronto run, not allowing them to get the lead under single digits. It helped that the Sixers stayed hot from deep, shooting 54% on three-pointers in the first half. Oubre knocked one down from the logo to make it a 16-point lead at the half.

.@KELLYOUBREJR up to 18 pts to end the half! pic.twitter.com/x55WbRjYPq — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 31, 2024

Third Quarter

Oubre came into tonight shooting just 29.6% from three on the season on 4.6 attempts per game. He knocked down three more to start the second half, tying his Sixer-high for made threes in a game. According to the broadcast, he had not hit four or more in a game since the loss in Miami on Christmas.

Everyone was shooting it well for the Sixers, but it’s nice to see Buddy Hield put together multiple strong performances this week. He made five of his first seven shots of the night, knocking down threes while also being effective at getting to the basket.

Hield to the hoop! pic.twitter.com/fU14ED8P7L — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 31, 2024

This quarter had about the same story beats as the previous two. Toronto had another burst after being dominated for the first eight minutes. Their 14-4 run once again cut the lead down to single digits. A Kobi Simmons floater made it an eight-point game as the third quarter ended.

Fourth Quarter

Not only has Nico Batum struggled to figure out his role here without Joel Embiid, but shots just haven’t been falling for him the past couple of months. That wasn’t the case as he didn’t miss a shot until four minutes into the fourth. Nick Nurse opted to go with a small-ball lineup to start the fourth and Batum kicked it off with his fourth three-ball of the night.