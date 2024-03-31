Tyrese Maxey downgraded to questionable ahead of Sixers-Raptors

The Sixers have updated their injury report ahead of Sunday’s Sixers-Raptors contest. Tyrese Maxey has been downgraded to questionable, dealing with left hip tightness. If he were to miss tonight’s game, he’d join Joel Embiid, Robert Covington and De’Anthony Melton on the sidelines.

It’s unclear when Maxey sustained this injury, but him taking a night off might be for the best. Since returning from a concussion, Maxey has averaged 38 minutes per contest across 10 games, and over 40 minutes across the last five games alone. Beyond said timeline, the Sixers have leaned heavily on Maxey in Embiid’s absence. With the postseason on the horizon, keeping Maxey fresh should be in the best interest of everyone involved.

You also have to factor in the opponent — the Toronto Raptors. Currently, they’re dealing with injuries to several key players. Scottie Barnes and Chris Boucher are out tonight, and RJ Barrett is questionable. They also have their sights set on a lottery pick this summer, and have racked up a fair share of L’s. Keep in mind, the Sixers play a tough game on Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In related news, the Sixers have called up Ricky Council IV and Jeff Dowtin Jr., both whom played in the Delaware Blue Coats regular season finale. There’s a good chance we could see one or both in tonight’s game if Maxey is to miss it.

Whether it’s the Sixers being cautious or load management in disguise, keep an eye on Maxey’s status ahead of Sunday’s 6 p.m. tip-off.