There’s nothing this Sixers team can do to make Embiid’s return not worth his while

Now feels like a good a time as ever to say this: yes, it is still worth it to bring Joel Embiid back this season.

The idea that this is a lost season and the team shouldn’t risk the reigning MVP getting injured again is a common sentiment, one that’s bubbling amongst fans and some media as the team has fallen from the three seed in the Eastern Conference all the way down to eight.

That fact’s been amplified because Philadelphia has still managed to suffer soul-crushing losses even with Embiid out of the lineup. The latest came Wednesday night, when they blew a 15-point lead to a slumping L.A. Clippers team, crumbling away in the final minute of the game.

There have been other losses that looked even more dire as well. They lost a back-to-back earlier this month to a Brooklyn Nets team that’s given up on this season and then blew a double-digit lead to what was essentially the Memphis Grizzlies G-League squad.

Yes, the Sixers road out of the East will be very tough sledding. If they even make it out of the Play-In tournament, they'll get the Celtics or Bucks in the first round. Still, those who have called to shut Embiid down for the year have misunderstood both the team they’re watching and the process Embiid has taken to get back on the court.

Yesterday, our own Bryan Toporek wrote about the positive implications of bringing Embiid back this year, not just to go for it this year, but to give the sense of what the team could have in store for next season. Today, we’ll be looking at why even if that weren’t the case, the team should still go for it this year.

For starters, the entire reason Embiid opted to have surgery in February was to have a chance to play again this season. His options were essentially that, or to rest and rehab for a couple of months and see how it healed.

Getting the surgery indicates Embiid took the surest route to get himself back on the court this year. The team shutting him down after all the rehab he’s done in the past two months to continue the best season of his career feels like it could have disastrous consequences on the team’s vibes.

On top of that, it feels like many have forgotten how different this team looks with Embiid on the floor. This is one of the most role-player heavy teams of Embiid’s career, meaning those guys have struggled a bit to take on larger roles.

Let’s not forget how well those role players did fit around him earlier this year. The team was 26-8 on the court, and the starting lineup had a point differential of +33.3, according to Cleaning the Glass. That’s a small sample size, but still the best point differential of any group that’s played at least 400 possessions together.

Even the new guys have acknowledged how much different their style of play will be when Embiid returns. Buddy Hield said earlier this month that while he hasn’t played with Embiid, he’s played against him a bunch, and he’s going to use that experience to try to learn his game.

Kyle Lowry and Cam Payne have also both remarked about how they’re going to basically learn a whole new offense for the big fella. If anyone can make that adjustment on the fly, it’s an 18-year veteran like Lowry.

The team continues to be vague as hell when it comes to providing a timeline for him, but like it or not, it sounds like Embiid will be back on the floor sooner rather than later.