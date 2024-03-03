Sixers Bell Ringer: Tobias Harris, Sixers outlast Luka Doncic, Mavericks in big road win

Bell Ringer Season Totals:

Joel Embiid - 19

Tyrese Maxey - 11

Tobias Harris - 6

Kelly Oubre Jr. - 5

De’Anthony Melton - 3

Paul Reed - 3

Jaden Springer - 3

Ricky Council IV - 2

Buddy Hield - 2

Patrick Beverley - 1

Danuel House Jr. - 1

Furkan Korkmaz - 1

Terquavion Smith - 1

The Philadelphia 76ers upset Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, outlasting a late push from the hosts to come away with a 120-116 win.

It wasn’t a pretty start for Philly, with Nick Nurse forced to use an early timeout after the Mavericks started on a 11-0 run with the Sixers going 0-for-6 on their first possessions. It seemed to do the trick, as Philadelphia sank five of their next six field goal attempts for a 13-0 run of their own to level things out, prompting the Mavericks to use their own timeout just a few moments later. After that, Tyrese Maxey switched into another gear in his hometown. Whether it was on the perimeter or driving to the rim, the Mavs were completely unequipped to deal with Maxey, who had 17 first-period points to lead the Sixers to a 32-22 lead headed into the second.

Now, in a completely shocking, never-seen-before twist of events, things got rough with Maxey catching some rest. In less than two minutes with the young guard on the bench to start the second, the Mavs ripped off a 10-2 run to even things out again. This was going to be a battle. Philadelphia carried a 56-51 lead into halftime thanks to a great second period from Tobias Harris.

Frankly, it could have been a lot more lopsided in the Sixers’ favor if they could have hit three pointers — they were 4-for-22 (18.2 percent) from beyond the arc in the first half. Harris must have heard my complaints about the issues from long-range, as he sank two back-to-back catch-and-shoot triples to help lead the Sixers to accumulating their biggest lead of the day (15 points) in the third period.

Things took a scary turn with four minutes left in the third when Maxey caught a shin to the back of the head mid-fall. He was able to walk off the court on his own, but seemed to be in serious pain as he headed back to the locker room. Thankfully, he soon returned to the bench. He re-entered the game at the beginning of the fourth period with the Sixers holding a 90-76 lead. Exhale.

Kelly Oubre Jr.’s pregame Red Bull kicked in to help carry the Sixers the rest of the way. Midway through the third, he had just four points. At the final whistle, he had 21. That burst from Oubre, as well as a handful of clutch last-minute plays from Harris, led the Sixers to outlast Luka Doncic and the Mavs’ final push for a 120-116 Philadelphia win.

The Sixers continue on the road Tuesday night when they take on the Brooklyn Nets.

Until then, let’s get to the Bell Ringer.

Tyrese Maxey: 24 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals

Looked like Maxey felt pretty good to be back in his hometown of Dallas. The Mavericks simply didn’t have anyone fast enough to keep up with Maxey, and he took advantage as often as he could. Whether it was finding space on the perimeter or dancing his way past defenders straight to the rim, the Mavs just didn’t have an answer. It was the perfect display of what Maxey said he had worked on this offseason: controlling his speed and movement. You couldn’t watch this game (or some of his other performances this season) and deny the immense progress he’s made in those departments.

Maxey nearly outscored the entire Mavs squad on his own in the first period, scoring 17 points on 7-for-10 field goal shooting compared to Dallas’ total of 22. He also already had two rebounds, three assists and two steals after the first 12 minutes of play Sunday. By halftime, Maxey led the field with 19 points.

He struggled in the third period as the Mavs started to double-team him a few feet outside the perimeter. With four minutes left in the fourth, Maxey took a shin to the back of the head mid-fall. He was able to walk off the floor but was holding the back of his head and seemed to be in serious pain as he headed back towards the locker room. Thankfully, he soon returned to the bench and was subbed back in to the game to start the fourth period. Exhale.

Maxey finished Sunday’s contest with 24 points, two rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Tobias Harris: 28 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal

After a quiet two-point, one-rebound first period, Harris shot 5-for-6 from the floor in the second to score 12 of the Sixers’ total 24 second-period points. It was a great example of something that I think could be considered an accepted truth at this point: when Harris is just plain aggressive, he finds success — if he takes too much time and overthinks, it doesn’t go so well. In the second, Harris was aggressive and it helped carry the Sixers through the period.

He carried that attitude into the third period where he sank two back-to-back catch-and-shoot triples to help the Sixers build their 15-point lead in that frame. Harris continued to chip in points here and there through the fourth, but his biggest moments came with just a few minutes to play. He came down with a contested offensive rebound that led to a Nico Batum three as the Mavs were attempting to mount a late comeback. Moments later, he sank two clutch buckets, a triple and a pull-up jumper, in the final minutes to help the Sixers hold on to outlast the Mavs’ late push.

Harris finished Sunday with a team-leading 28 points on 11-for-19 field goal shooting (3-for-6 from long range). He also had five rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Paul Reed: 13 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

Reed yet again was left out of the starting lineup on Sunday afternoon, slotted instead to sub in for starting center Mo Bamba. And, yet again, he did a great job. I’m not saying I love that Bamba is currently our starting center, but it’s undeniable that Reed seems to be thriving in his role coming off the bench on both ends of the floor.

In just over 15 minutes played in the first half, Reed shot 4-for-5 from the floor (one triple) and 2-for-2 from the foul line for 11 points. He also remains aggressive on the boards with six rebounds by halftime with two on the offensive end.

Reed finished this one with 13 points on 5-for-6 field goal shooting, seven rebounds (two offensive), three assists, one steal and one block.

Kelly Oubre Jr.: 21 points, 5 rebounds (3 offensive), 4 assists, 1 block

Oubre was a late addition to the Bell Ringer options for Sunday, and with good reason. He was 3-for-11 from the floor and 0-for-5 from long range midway through the third before his pregame Red Bull finally kicked in. After scoring just four points through three and a half periods, Oubre ripped off 14 points in just about six and a half minutes between the end of the third and beginning of the fourth. He capped off his late heroics hitting one of two crucial free throws to put the Mavs down by four instead of three with just five seconds to play.

Oubre finished Sunday with 21 points (again, after having just four halfway through the third). He also had five rebounds (three offensive), four assists and a block.