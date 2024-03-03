Sixers use well-rounded effort to escape with a win vs. Mavs

Tell a friend to tell a friend.

The Sixers escaped Dallas with a 120-116 win over the Mavericks Sunday afternoon. For the second straight game, Tobias Harris hit some big shots down the stretch, leading the way with 28 points on 19 shots. Tyrese Maxey had 24 while Kelly Oubre, Jr. used a big second half to finish with 21 points.

Luka Doncic went for 38 points for Dallas while Kyrie Irving had 28.

Here are some thoughts at the buzzer.

First Quarter

A less than ideal start for the Sixers, as it took them nearly three minutes to score their first points of the ballgame, missing a handful of wide-open jumpers in the process. Dallas promptly took advantage of that, jumping out to a double-digit lead only two minutes in.

They responded to the initial onslaught well, ripping off a 14-2 run out of the first timeout. The run, fueled by Maxey, was punctuated with another stellar defensive play. He stopped a Mavericks fast break by causing a deflection for a fast break of his own.

Maxey’s offense was also brilliant from the start, as he went for 17 of his 24 in the first. Dallas struggled to figure out his pace-changing speed as he shot 7-of-10 from the floor in the opening frame.

Philly’s defense looked significantly better after the first couple of minutes. After making their first four shots of the game, the Mavericks shot 3-of-16 from the field over the rest of the quarter. The Sixers led by 10 after the first.

Second Quarter

Mo Bamba checked back into the game, and it immediately got easier for Dallas to generate shots. It also helped that their stars got into a rhythm. Doncic and Irving made their first four shots of the quarter.

Harris had a rough start to the second but bounced back well. He missed a technical free throw, then missed everything on his next jumper. He went on to make his next five shots to buoy Philly’s lead, while also having to guard Doncic for much of the half.

It was also a solid second for Paul Reed, who shot 4-of-5 in the first half, good for 11 points. He was just doing his usual Bball Paul stuff — two of his six rebounds turned into putbacks, and he recorded two stocks as well.

The Sixers are one of the worst situational fouling teams in the league and they’ve gotta clean that up before the playoffs. Buddy Hield fouled Derrick Jones Jr. on the wrong side of half court with less than 2 seconds left in the half. This trip to the line made it just a five-point game at the break.

Third Quarter

An impressive part of the Sixers leading at the half was they only made four three-pointers, shooting 18% from deep. They matched that total less than five minutes into the second half, making their first four shots from beyond the arc.

After going without a field goal in the first half, Kyle Lowry gave the Sixers some big minutes in the third as the Mavs sent hard double teams at Maxey. He knocked down a shot and drew a foul from behind the three-point line, and also got Bamba involved in the offense with this lob.

Another scary moment as Maxey had to leave the game late in the third. He slipped driving to the basket, and was kneed inadvertently in the head by Derrick Jones Jr. on the way down. He returned to the bench after a very brief trip to the locker room and checked back into the game in the fourth.

Once Maxey went down it became Kelly Oubre Jr. time, as he took seven of the last nine shots to end the quarter. He continued to struggle from deep, but did have success driving to the paint, finally completing one of his aggressive dunk attempts. The Sixers led by 14 points after three.

Fourth Quarter

Just like the end of the third, Philly started the fourth with their forwards successfully drawing contact in the paint. Oubre and Harris each drew an and-1 to start the quarter. Oubre finally got a three-pointer as well as 19 of his 21 came in the second half.