Sixers Bell Ringer: Lowry’s second half not enough vs. Cavs

Bell Ringer Season Totals:

Joel Embiid - 19

Tyrese Maxey - 17

Kelly Oubre Jr. - 8

Tobias Harris - 7

Paul Reed - 4

De’Anthony Melton - 3

Jaden Springer - 3

Ricky Council IV - 2

Buddy Hield - 2

Patrick Beverley - 1

Danuel House Jr. - 1

Furkan Korkmaz - 1

KJ Martin - 1

Cam Payne - 1

Terquavion Smith - 1

The Philadelphia 76ers were lit up by a familiar face Friday night as they fell 117-114 to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Minivan, Georges Niang, was an absolute menace for the Cavs against his former team, leading all scorers with 25 points in the Sixers defeat.

The Sixers played abysmally in the first period but escaped trailing the Cavs just 28-25 after 12 minutes. They shot just 34.6 percent from the floor in the frame, and it actually wasn’t until there was less than five minutes left in the period that someone other than Tobias Harris made a field goal for the Philadelphia. That combined with some extremely uneven defense, and it’s a small miracle that the Sixers were able to relatively limit the damage through one.

It was somewhat of a continuation of that through the second as well. The Cavaliers are a good basketball team. I’ve seen it with my own eyes! But man, something about a Joel Embiid-less Sixers squad seems to stymie them. Despite being given ample opportunity by Philadelphia to get a real leg up in this one, Cleveland led by just two points at halftime. Quite an unimpressive lead over a Sixers team with Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr. combining for just seven points at the break.

(Just to capture how weird of a game this was through the first half, look at the top scorers at that point. For the Sixers, Tobias Harris (14 points) and Paul Reed (12). For the Cavaliers, Georges Niang (13) and Sam Merrill (10). Just as we all expected, right?)

The Sixers looked deflated in the third period, and the Cavs were able to go up by seven points at one point — in this game, that was one of the biggest leads of the night. Then North Philly’s own Kyle Lowry decided to single-handedly revive his squad. With nine points (two triples) in the third, Lowry took the Sixers from the brink of a collapse to a two-point lead headed into the final period.

The fourth was as intense a battle as it gets. Niang was absolutely on fire, cooking his former team. The Sixers defense kept leaving him space on the perimeter for some reason, and he took advantage time and time again. A few triples from the Minivan put the Cavs back up by seven in the fourth. Philadelphia wasn’t giving up, though, pulling back within one or two points for most of the frame. With 12.8 seconds left, the Sixers trailed by three with the ball. Nick Nurse opted not to use a timeout to draw up a play. Instead, Maxey charged down the court, tried to create space on the perimeter to no avail, and ended up launching an off-balance three-point attempt that didn’t go. Cavs win 117-114.

It was a really tough night for Maxey and Oubre. Maxey shot 26.9 percent on 26 field goal attempts. For Oubre, 18.2 percent on 11 shots from the floor. Tough to win when two of your biggest offensive forces are ice cold.

The Sixers have Saturday off before continuing their road trip Sunday evening against the Toronto Raptors.

Until then, let’s get to the Bell Ringer.

Tobias Harris: 19 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block, 1 steal

Harris was the only Sixer able to seemingly do anything on offense out of the gate. An aggressive and efficient Harris put up nine points (two triples) in a first period where he was the only Sixer to hit a field goal in the first seven minutes. This might have been an ugly, lopsided start in the Cavs’ favor without Harris’ contributions.

Unfortunately, he pretty much disappeared in the second half. After scoring 14 points in the first half, Harris put up just five in the second. He had a nice pull-up jumper in the fourth as the Sixers were battling back, but that was about it honestly.

He finished Friday with 19 points, seven rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block.

Kyle Lowry: 23 points, 3 rebounds, 6 assists

Lowry had seven points in the first half but absolutely came alive for the Sixers in the second. A huge third quarter saw Lowry put up nine points with two triples as Philadelphia battled from down seven points to up two by the end of the frame. It might not sound like game-changing numbers, but the Sixers had looked extremely deflated as they started to trail a bit in the third, and Lowry’s timely buckets breathed new life into the squad. It’s not just the points he personally scores, but the production he pulls out of his teammates. Lowry had a number of stellar passes throughout this one for six assists, including this lob to Mo Bamba for the slam.

This game was a great example of what you can get out of Lowry. He set a new high in a Sixers uniform Friday night with a team-leading 23 points on 7-for-12 field goal shooting (4-for-8 from long range) and got the offense organized and productive even with players like Maxey and Oubre struggling. Couldn’t have asked much more of him in this one.

Mo Bamba: 14 points (6-for-7 FG), 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 blocks

Bamba was pulled less than four minutes after the tip on Friday night after a slow start. He came back in later seemingly a different player. High energy, finishing tough shots at the rim, getting up high for slams and alley-oops, and even sinking a triple. Bamba scored 14 points on 6-for-7 field goal shooting Friday night with seven rebounds (two offensive) as well as an assist and two blocks.

He split free throws with a chance to tie the game with under a minute to go. Not great. Overall though, a great game from Bamba.

OH MY BAMBA pic.twitter.com/QXr24cCO8S — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 30, 2024

Paul Reed: 12 points, 7 rebounds (5 offensive), 1 steal, 3 blocks

This wasn’t a perfect game from Reed by any means, but I want to give him his credit anyway for a good first half and some great work up against players like Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. Reed put up 12 points in the first half for the Sixers, second in scoring for Philly at halftime behind Harris with 14. He was tough finishing at the rim through contact, was aggressive on the boards (seven total, five offensive) and had a number of good defensive plays. He also completely bullied Allen on this drive.

Every Paul Reed drive is a work of art pic.twitter.com/Y8Nxh04Qlv — Daniel Olinger (@dan_olinger) March 30, 2024

Unfortunately, that offensive production didn’t carry over to the second half. Reed finished Friday night with just those 12 points from the first half.