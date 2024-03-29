Despite 23 from Kyle Lowry, Sixers lose yet another heartbreaker to Cavs

Well, it certainly hasn’t been a boring week of basketball.

The Sixers lost their second game in a row that came right down to the wire, falling 117-114 to the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday night.

Kyle Lowry went for 23 points, shooting 7-of-12 from the field, his most as a Sixer. Tobias Harris had 21 points off a strong first half, and Tyrese Maxey struggled, going for 16 points on 7-of-25 shooting.

Former Sixer Georges Niang led all scorers with 25 points, shooting 10-of-14 from the floor. Evan Mobley had 20 points thanks to a big fourth quarter. Donovan Mitchell had just 12 points in his return to the lineup after a six-game absence.

Here are some thoughts at the buzzer.

First Quarter

Let ‘em fly, Tobi. Harris’ first four shots of the game were all from the behind the three-point arc. He made two of them, drawing a foul to complete a three-point play on the second. His teammates took a bit to follow suit though. It took over seven minutes of action for another Sixer to make a field goal.

The Cavs were able to take advantage of the slow start, though probably not as much as they would have liked. The best they could put together was a 7-0 run over the middle of the quarter, but never led by more than five.

The Sixers appeared to finish the quarter strong, but had a couple record scratch moments right at the end. Kelly Oubre Jr. fouled Sam Merrill as he was hoisting up a prayer of a three. The shot fell, making it a four-point play as well, giving Cleveland a three-point lead after one.

Second Quarter

It was a solid start for Cam Payne, who scored or assisted six of the team’s first eight points of the quarter as Maxey went back to starting the second on the bench. Oubre on the other hand, was out of control. He missed six of his first seven shots and had to check out with three fouls when he got called for a charge.

Oubre’s foul trouble prompted some early minutes for Ricky Council IV. He checked in and knocked down his first shot of the game: a three ball from the corner. His form will never be textbook, but it is jarring how much smoother and quicker it is than where it was in the preseason.

Ricky Council IV has made 5 of his last 7 three point attempts over the past week https://t.co/qdXDatPSkc pic.twitter.com/z0VPFAXvg2 — Daniel Olinger (@dan_olinger) March 30, 2024

Another Sixer who shot it well early was Paul Reed, who had 12 first-half points, scoring the team’s last seven points of the half. He’s just been able to outmuscle Evan Mobley or Jarrett Allen in every matchup so far this season. Still, they trailed by two at the break after an and-1 from Allen.

Third Quarter

It was surprising how close the game was, given that the Cavs shot about 20% better from the field than the Sixers in the first half, and those disparities continued as Cleveland made six of their first nine shots of the half while the Sixers missed six of their first nine.

Deep shooting is a remedy for that. Even halfway through the third, Philly’s three-point percentage at 40% was higher than their field goal percentage at 39%. They were also cleaning up on the glass for a change. They had 14 offensive rebounds through three compared to just two from Cleveland, giving the Sixers a 20-6 edge in second chance points.

It’s not a surprise Maxey struggled to score efficiently tonight. This was the type of traffic he was dealing with pretty much all night. That layup did appear to get him going a bit, he had a short seven-point burst capped off with a step-back three. The Sixers were able to take a two-point lead just before the quarter ended thanks to a corner three from Buddy Hield.

Fourth Quarter

Big week for revenge games, as the Sixers could not keep track of Georges Niang. The Sixers did a poor job getting back to shooters after doubling Cleveland’s bigs, and the Cavs took advantage. None more so than Niang, who was the game’s leading scorer for much of the night.

Things really looked like they could get away from the Sixers when they were held scoreless for over three minutes at the beginning of the quarter. Another burst from Lowry kept them alive. Nick Nurse praised Lowry this week for keeping Mo Bamba engaged in the game with lobs, and that was on display tonight.