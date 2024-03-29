Sixers’ Nick Nurse and Kelly Oubre Jr. fined for Wednesday’s postgame behavior

Ever since Nick Nurse and Kelly Oubre Jr. rushed across the court and confronted the officials immediately after Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers, we knew their wallets were going to get a little lighter. Today, the league announced $50,000 fines for both members of the Sixers organization.

The following was released by the NBA: pic.twitter.com/OpispMMbaS — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 29, 2024

If you need a refresher on said “verbal abuse,” which happened because the refs did not whistle a foul on Paul George as Oubre drove to the hoop at the buzzer of the Sixers’ one-point loss, here you go:

Kelly Oubre loves these refs ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ysiuAP68yB — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) March 28, 2024

The emphatic hand chop by Oubre to each member of the officiating staff is likely what the league is calling “directing an obscene gesture.” Between this and when Joel Embiid would “Thrust the Process,” it’s pretty clear the league is not in favor of karate chop-like motions.

Now, I don’t know what Nick said, but considering what Oubre said, it’s a little surprising that he and Nurse received the same amount for their fines.

“You’re a bitch, you’re a bitch, you’re a bitch…your mom’s a bitch, your dad’s a bitch, your grandma’s a bitch”



pic.twitter.com/5XTWONdp2h — BASKETBALL ON (@BasketballOnX) March 28, 2024

Oubre did later apologize for his behavior from the locker room, so maybe the league took that into consideration.

My favorite part is still Tyrese Maxey grinning about the whole thing. Be like Tyrese, save your money. At least some charities will have nice checks coming their way.

Let’s remember, though, the post-game review admitted that it should have been a foul call! Understandable anger at the officiating injustice! What are they supposed to do, file one of those petitions to the league protesting the loss that never amount to anything? Justice for Nick and Kelly.