Sixers and Cavaliers meet as both fight for Eastern Conference seeding

All eyes are understandably now mostly centered on the ambiguous hints toward the return of Joel Embiid possibly approaching.

With all that (whatever that is) being said, the wait will at least go on a bit longer. The league’s reigning MVP is already listed out on the team’s injury report for the Philadelphia 76ers’ Friday contest at the Cleveland Cavaliers.

(Nice segue to the game preview, huh?)

The Sixers will also remain without Robert Covington and De’Anthony Melton against the Cavs. No surprises otherwise on the injury report so far.

The Cavaliers’ picture for the game is a bit more unclear. Five-time All-Star and team leader Donovan Mitchell is listed as questionable as of Thursday evening with a nasal fracture. Mitchell has been sidelined since March 16 with a combination of knee issues along with that nasal injury. In 49 games this season, he is averaging 27.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 35.4 minutes for the Cavs. His teammates are 11-13 without him this season, most recently going on a 2-4 skid without Mitchell from March 18 to now.

He’s reportedly targeting Friday’s contest hosting the Sixers for a return, but it would be a huge break for Philadelphia if he’s not quite ready to go for this one.

Cavaliers All-Star Donovan Mitchell is targeting a return to action as soon as Friday's home game vs. the 76ers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Mitchell has been sidelined since March 16 due to knee issue and nasal fracture. Now on cusp of return. pic.twitter.com/3phFB5k0sP — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 27, 2024

Fellow Cavaliers starting guard Darius Garland is probable for Friday with a right ankle sprain. He hasn’t missed a game since Jan. 27, and isn’t expected to break that streak Friday. In 49 games this season, Garland is averaging 18.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists in 33.3 minutes.

Cleveland will be without Dean Wade (knee), who has been out since March 9, and Ty Jerome (ankle), who has been sidelined since October 2023.

The Embiid-less Sixers have actually done well against the Cavs this season. They’ve gone 2-0 against the Cavs without the big man — in fact, the only matchup against Cleveland that Philadelphia lost this campaign was back on Nov. 21, 2023, with Embiid in the lineup.

The Cavaliers and the Sixers both have a lot to play for Friday in their respective Eastern Conference battles. Cleveland is holding on to fourth place at 44-29, just half a game behind the New York Knicks in third and 2.5 games behind the Milwaukee Bucks in second. Philadelphia, in eighth, are fighting to get themselves out of the Play-In Tournament into a guaranteed playoff berth (sixth place, currently held by the Indiana Pacers). However, even if they can’t do that, every game continues to count with the Sixers wanting to hold on to at least the seventh or eighth seed going into the Play-In, giving them the chance to earn a spot in the playoffs with a single win in that tournament.

So, Philadelphia and Cleveland aren’t necessarily competing with one another in the East, but both have their individual opportunities in the conference that they’ll be going to battle for Friday night.

The Sixers and Cavaliers tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Game Details

Who: Philadelphia 76ers at Cleveland Cavaliers

When: 7:30 pm ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

Follow: @LibertyBallers