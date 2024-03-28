James Harden discusses his return to Philadelphia

While James Harden didn’t seem interested in discussing his return to Philadelphia prior to Wednesday night’s game, the Los Angeles Clippers coming away with the 108-107 victory — one made possible by what the officials later admitted was an incorrect non-foul call on Kelly Oubre Jr.’s drive at the buzzer — seemed to put The Beard in a more talkative mood. Following the contest, Harden answered reporter questions regarding his return to the city where he spent parts of two seasons as a player before last October’s trade to Los Angeles.

Harden on winning in his return to Philadelphia and getting it over with and being able to move on with the season:

“It feels good, man. Lately, we haven’t been playing well. We’re just trying to find ways to lean on something defensively. I think we did a really good job tonight. We had a lot of really good looks offensively that didn’t go in. But defensively, I liked the way we played, especially in that fourth quarter. Some things to carry over to next game.”

The Sixers scored 28 points in the fourth quarter and only turned it over three times in the period, so I would argue the Clippers scoring 33 points in the final frame without a turnover had more to with their victory (not to mention a very friendly road whistle in the final minute). Anyway, I digress.

James on embracing the positive aspects of his return:

“I think I did a lot, man. I had a very positive impact on a lot of people when I was here for a year and a half. So I’m grateful for those relationships and I’m grateful for the opportunity. Those are things that I can cherish and move on with. Everything else, it really doesn’t matter.”

I’ll say this about Harden: he and Tyrese Maxey seemed to have a very good relationship and Maxey definitely picked things up from the future Hall-of-Famer. If The Beard’s presence here accelerated Tyrese’s development, I’m happy for his time in Philadelphia. Harden was asked a couple questions about Tyrese after the game.

On what guarding Maxey is like:

“Man, it’s a problem. I’m very, very proud of him. He’s very, very confident. He has the opportunity to make the mistakes and grow, and obviously he’s a first-time All-Star. He works his butt off, as I said while I was here. He puts the work in, so the results are going to show. I’m extremely proud of him. He’ll continue to get better, he’ll continue to grow, and he’ll be a problem for a very, very long time in this league.”

On the biggest thing he tried to teach Maxey and the advice he gave his former teammate:

“Consistency. As a young guy ... we call him a man. As a young man in this league, consistency. A lot of people have spurts where they’ll have good games — 20 games. Or they’ll have one good year. But to do it for a very long time — 10-plus years — it’s consistency, it’s work. Things aren’t always going to be great, but you’ve got to continue to put the work in. And he’s on the right path. He gets it. I’m just proud of him.”

Again, it seems like he and Maxey really bonded. Maybe it’s impossible for anyone to not warm immediately to Tyrese?

Harden on what he made of the Sixers fans and their booing:

“I expected it. I really don’t know what it was about, but I expected it. So it is what it is. They don’t even know why they were booing, I don’t think. If you ask them, they probably don’t know why they were booing.”

You demanded a trade to leave the team, James. The game is the game, but people know why they’re booing.

On whether anything’s changed about his perspective on his end of time with the Sixers:

“You look at as a whole, like in life. Things that you want or may feel like should happen, they don’t happen. And it’s like, ‘All right, cool. What’s next?’ Obviously, people always have commentary on it — or their side, or an opinion — just because they’re on the outside looking in. But for me personally, I feel like I did everything I needed to do in the sense of, the year prior, taking myself off the max to help the team get better for this city — and for myself, obviously, but to win a championship. So things didn’t work out. I wanted to get paid. They weren’t talking. It is what it is. Now you move on. Everybody’s happy, life is good and everybody’s looking forward.”

Does he think he’ll ever patch things up with Daryl Morey?

“No, no. Hell no.”

Has he talked to Joel Embiid?

“Nah.”

Has he kept a relationship with Embiid?

“No.”

What has he made of the Sixers’ season from afar and the team’s struggles without Embiid:?

“I haven’t really been watching the Sixers.”

While Harden seems to be on great terms with Maxey, other past relationships from within the Sixers organization are definitely not as rosy. Ultimately, I think the trade worked out for everyone. Harden got a fresh start and projects to receive the long-term deal he wanted from Los Angeles. The Sixers received a handful of very helpful role players and were playing excellent basketball at least when Embiid had been in the lineup. They also have a very clean cap sheet this summer to potentially make some impactful moves. The Harden deal looks like a win-win for everybody involved, but I don’t expect folks to remain on each other’s Christmas card list.