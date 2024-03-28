Joel Embiid practices, will join team on road trip, but still no timeline for return

Joel Embiid appears to be nearing a return — how soon is the question.

The Sixers on Thursday practiced at their team facility with the reigning MVP as a participant. Nick Nurse said that Embiid would be joining the team on its road trip to Cleveland and Toronto instead of staying back in Philly.

Still, the head coach and the team are keeping a potential timelines for the star big man to return close to the chest.

“Joel was in practice ... well, it wasn’t really practice, “ Nurse said. “He was doing work. He was doing it against other players, just kind of skill work with some live bodies.”

Nurse is eager for Embiid’s return, but he likes what he’s seen from the team without him.

“I still don’t have a timeline, I’d love to give you one,” Nurse said. “I would love to not continue this because that means he’s back playing. ... I think that it’s coming, but I also understand that I see some growth here, I think this is helping us.

“Listen, I want to put the best players out on the floor, no doubt about it, give ourselves the best chance to win, but I’m ready to go to the drawing board and go to battle with the guys here and continue to polish and improve this group.”

This all does line up with most of the reporting we’ve heard. Embiid underwent a procedure to repair an injured meniscus in his left knee back on Feb. 6. Reports at the time believed it to be a six-to-eight week recovery period, with others citing early April as a possible return. Tuesday, April 2, would mark eight weeks since Embiid had surgery.

For what it’s worth, backup big man Paul Reed, who said the team’s main goal is to make sure Embiid is comfortable when he does return, seems to think the team leader will return soon.

“I mean that’s what it looks like from my perspective,” Reed said. “From what I can see, it looks like he’s coming back pretty soon.”

Embiid is already listed as out against the Cavaliers on Friday. It feels like unlikely — but perhaps not impossible — he could be back vs. the Raptors on Sunday. The Sixers then return home on Tuesday to square off against Oklahoma City. They then begin a three-game road trip starting in Miami on Thursday.

The question becomes will the team simply play Embiid when he’s ready, or will the opponents be a factor?

The Thunder are having a terrific season and currently sit in third in the West, with the top seed still very much up for grabs. The Sixers are in a battle with the Heat in the East standings, but it might not be the most ideal game to ease Embiid back in.

After those games, the Sixers play the Grizzlies and Spurs on the road before heading back home to play the Pistons, Magic and Nets to wrap up the regular season.

The Sixers’ current place in the standings makes it all trickier. They sit in eighth — a half-game behind the Heat and 1.5 games behind the Pacers for that Play-In-avoiding sixth seed. No matter what type of shape Embiid is in, the Sixers will assuredly have a better chance to win with him in the lineup. His mere presence would help Tyrese Maxey exponentially.

Hopefully the picture becomes a little clearer next week and a more concrete timeline will be provided.

As for Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise) and De’Anthony Melton (lumbar spine injury), neither veteran practiced Thursday. Based on Nurse’s pregame availability Wednesday, it sounds like Covington, who has yet to play a game in 2024, is closer to returning than Melton.

The Sixers travel to Cleveland for a matchup against the Cavs on Friday night. Donovan Mitchell could be back in the lineup, making that a difficult contest.

We’ll see if the Sixers get their star back soon.

For now, ambiguity rules the day.