Kelly Oubre, Jr. apologizes after verbal altercation with officials postgame

Wednesday’s 108-107 loss to the Clippers was as frustrating as it gets for the Sixers.

They were in control for most of the night. They held a lead as large as 15 and were up 104-99 with under two minutes to go. From there, just about everything went against them — including a few calls.

While the Sixers had opportunities to put the game away and not let the officials be a factor, there were calls in the guts of the game that could be considered controversial. The play that got the biggest reaction was on the final possession. Kelly Oubre, Jr. drove to the rim, was met by Paul George, and Kawhi Leonard blocked Oubre’s layup attempt at the buzzer.

Both Oubre and head coach Nick Nurse felt George was not in legal guarding position ... and they let the refs know about it.

Kelly Oubre Jr. and Nick Nurse had words for the officials after the loss vs. the Clippers pic.twitter.com/Ksp3iSv7cp — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 28, 2024

It’s likely both will be a little lighter in the wallet in the coming days.

To make matters worse, in the official pool report conducted by The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey, official Kevin Scott concedes that the play should’ve been a foul on George:

QUESTION: And why wasn’t a foul called on the final play? SCOTT: On the last play on the floor, in real time the crew interpreted that play as the defender jumping vertically. However, in post-game video review we did observe some slight drift to his left by the defender George, and a foul should have been ruled.

To his credit, Oubre apologized in the locker room postgame.

“Well, first and foremost — heat of the moment, this is an intense basketball game,” Oubre said. “We’re not perfect. The refs aren’t perfect. I want to apologize for just losing my cool, because that’s something I try to work on each and every day, and try to represent God the best way I possibly can. That wasn’t it. So I ask for forgiveness.

“But I saw Coach Nurse getting riled up and if our coach is going to fight for us and he’s going there, I’m right behind him. But at the end of the day, it wasn’t cool so I’ll take whatever penalties come with that and have to move on, but I gotta be better.”

Another questionable play occurred with 52 seconds left. After an Amir Coffey missed free throw, Nicolas Batum grabbed the rebound and threw it ahead to Oubre. As Oubre was dribbling up the floor, it looked like George knocked the ball away from Oubre out of bounds. The call on the floor was Sixers ball. The Clippers challenged the call and won.

That’s a call I would’ve liked to have seen an explanation on. In real time, it looked like it hit Oubre’s knee and the Sixers got a break. Looking at the replay, the ball doesn’t ever appear to hit Oubre’s knee. So, why was the call on the floor overturned? That was a weird one.

“Nah, they’re selective with the explanation,” Oubre said. “They said that, ‘this is what we’re doing and we’re going to keep it moving from here.’ The ball didn’t go off me, but the review center said that it did, so they changed the call.”

It’s a tough pill to swallow for the Sixers who outplayed a full strength Clippers squad almost the entire night. Controversial calls or not, the Sixers still had opportunities to put L.A. away and they did not.

The Sixers will be back at it Friday night in Cleveland against the Cavs. Only nine games remain on the schedule and the Sixers need all the wins they can get.