Sixers Bell Ringer: Philadelphia loses controversial last-second heartbreaker to Clippers

Bell Ringer Season Totals:

Joel Embiid - 19

Tyrese Maxey - 16

Kelly Oubre Jr. - 8

Tobias Harris - 7

Paul Reed - 4

De’Anthony Melton - 3

Jaden Springer - 3

Ricky Council IV - 2

Buddy Hield - 2

Patrick Beverley - 1

Danuel House Jr. - 1

Furkan Korkmaz - 1

KJ Martin - 1

Cam Payne - 1

Terquavion Smith - 1

Similar to Sunday’s game in Los Angeles, the Philadelphia 76ers jumped on a sleepy Clippers team from the opening tip, building an early 15-point lead. It wouldn’t be a wire-to-wire win, however, as LA chipped away and eventually took their first lead a couple minutes into the second half. The Sixers still looked in control throughout the rest of the game, though, until the Clippers received not one, but two Kawhi Leonard and-ones inside the final minute of the game.

With the Sixers down one, a Kelly Oubre Jr. drive blocked by Leonard resulted in a jump ball at center court with five seconds remaining. The Sixers won the jump ball and we again saw Oubre drive to the hole. The refs did not blow the whistle with some contact by Paul George, and Oubre’s shot attempt did not get off before the buzzer. Nick Nurse and Kelly were both incensed at the officials about the play, but the end result was a 108-107 Clippers win. We can discuss Bell Ringer now, as the Sixers received plenty of solid performances, but this loss hurts.

Tyrese Maxey: 26 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks, 2 turnovers

Another impressive outing for Tyrese Maxey, who now has at least 24 points in 13 of his last 15 games. Tyrese picked his spots for most of the game, getting others involved while still always coming up with a big three-pointer or a drive to the cup when it looked like the Sixers were about to lose momentum. Like we’ve often seen this season, he then turned it on in the fourth quarter with 10 points in the frame, despite the Clippers constantly throwing double teams at him. In fact, one of the most noteworthy parts of Maxey’s nights was just the two turnovers, despite the amount of pressure he saw with the ball in his hands and playing just shy of 44 minutes. The whole horde of the Clippers’ excellent perimeter defenders took a turn on Tyrese and he seemed to have at least one highlight against each of them.

Tyrese Maxey blows by Kawhi Leonard and beats the first quarter buzzer pic.twitter.com/o8OKcq8ZWh — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 28, 2024

Mo Bamba: 12 points, 11 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 turnover

Tonight was one of Bamba’s better performances of the season, so it’s a shame he looked to pick up some sort of knee issue that limited him to just 18 minutes of action. Mo did a terrific job cutting to the basket at the last moment to make himself available for feeds from the likes of Maxey and Kyle Lowry, displaying some incredibly athletic finishes. Unlike a lot of nights, Bamba didn’t seem allergic to rebounding the basketball either, and his rim protection was also an asset for Philadelphia, including one play where he met Paul George at the summit on a drive. More of this version of Bamba please.

Mo Bamba got for the south paw slam!! pic.twitter.com/ClpjnAwnbs — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 28, 2024

Buddy Hield: 17 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 turnover

It’s no secret that Hield’s play has tailed off considerably after a hot start in Philadelphia, but after a quiet first half for Buddy, he caught fire late in the third quarter, scoring eight points in the final 1:20 of the period to help the Sixers stay in front. Then, he hit one of his biggest shots as a Sixer, looking like he had saved the game with a three-pointer from the Naval Yard to put the Sixers back ahead by two points with 24 seconds left. Alas, the final moments didn’t play out to Philadelphia’s liking to properly encase this shot in our memory banks.

Buddy Hield clutch gene activated pic.twitter.com/MfKQ8OBmWD — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 28, 2024