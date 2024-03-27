Sixers go for weekly and season sweep of Clippers

Just three days ago, the Philadelphia 76ers upset the Los Angeles Clippers on their home court, coming away with a convincing 121-107 win. It was definitely one of the highlights of the season, factoring in the solid performance, the much-needed nature of the win amidst a slide down the standings and a tough West Coast trip, and the James Harden schadenfreude of it all. Even if the Sixers lost the next night in Sacramento, we can toss that out as the result of a SEGABABA and keep the good vibes alive.

Meanwhile, the Clippers lost again at home the next night to Indiana, and briefly slipped behind the New Orleans Pelicans via tiebreaker to fifth place in the Western Conference, before the Pels lost to Oklahoma City last night. It’s been a swing since LA looked like world beaters over the middle portion of the season. Let’s check in with the current sentiment in the Clippers’ locker room:

Do the Clippers have an identity right now?



Ty Lue: “Yeah. We’re soft.” — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) March 26, 2024

While, I’m not the foremost expert on team identity, I’m guessing “soft” is not what you’re hoping for with the playoffs just a few weeks away. If you’re Team Sign Free Agent Paul George, it’s a very delicious course of events. Conversely, the Sixers’ identity is “Will Joel Embiid return?” It’s all very uncertain, of course, but at least we’ve seen what that version of the team looked like and it was darn good.

Back in Los Angeles, James Harden did not have a lot to say regarding his first meeting with his former club.

James Harden left the Clippers locker room before Ty Lue even began his postgame press conference, when locker room wasn’t yet open to media. — Gina Mizell (@ginamizell) March 24, 2024

Now, with some more time to reflect, what does James Harden think about his first trip back to Philadelphia since leaving the Sixers?

James Harden on facing Philly and Sixers fans in a couple days:



"We have bigger problems than me worried about Philadelphia. We got bigger problems." pic.twitter.com/bm1Ql8FvEA — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 26, 2024

Again, things aren’t always sunny in Philadelphia these days, but if you aren’t reveling in these opposing miseries at least a little, well, you’re probably a very healthy person with the proper perspective on life.

On the injury report, Joel Embiid, De’Anthony Melton, and Robert Covington remain out. Kelly Oubre Jr. is listed as questionable with the shoulder soreness that caused him to miss the Kings game, and which was originally sustained during the last Clippers game. Seriously, how was this not whistled as a foul?

Kelly Oubre Jr. went down hard after being rejected by Ivica Zubac on this play.



The Sixers forward is heading to the locker room. Hope he's okay pic.twitter.com/S6hZAmTeCM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 24, 2024

Notably, Buddy Hield was not listed on the injury report after he limped off the court late in the Sacramento contest.

As for the Clippers, they have no injuries to report for tonight’s game. Must be nice.

Los Angeles is listed as 5.5-point favorites, per DraftKings, but the Sixers won last time as 10-point dogs, so you can throw the spread out the window when these two teams get ahead. Do you hear that, Jontay Porter?

We have just 10 games left in the regular season. They always say the first home game back after a long road trip can be tough, but let’s see if the Sixers have any juice to provide a finishing kick.

Game Details

Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

When: 7:30 pm ET

Where: The Center, Philadelphia, PA

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia, ESPN

Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

Follow: @LibertyBallers