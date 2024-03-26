Missing Oubre, more minutes for deep bench guys and other takeaways from Sixers-Kings

For those of you that stayed up to watch the Sixers Monday, bless your heart.

It was a strange game which featured a nuclear first quarter from Tyrese Maxey and basically no offensive output from anyone else all night. The Sixers ended their West Coast trip 1-3 after their 108-96 loss in Sacramento.

There are a few takeaways from the night and the road trip in general.

Missing Oubre

Maxey came out of the gate on fire Monday, dropping 21 first-quarter points. From there, Maxey struggled to get any looks at all as the Kings basically dared anyone other than the All-Star guard to beat them. It’s a familiar strategy for opponents — because it’s been working.

The Sixers’ offense has been putrid. Since Joel Embiid went down, the Sixers have been held below 100 points nine times. Do you realize how hard it is to score less than 100 points in a NBA basketball game in 2024? Outside of Maxey, the only consistent sources of offense recently have been Kelly Oubre, Jr. and Cam Payne.

Oubre missed Monday’s contest after suffering a shoulder injury Sunday against the Clippers. Boy, was his absence felt in a big way. The Kings are at best a mediocre defensive team. For as good as Domantas Sabonis is, he’s not a feared rim protector. You have to imagine Oubre would’ve feasted with all the attention paid to Maxey and no true presence at the rim to affect his drives.

I’ve said it in this space before, but there’s a slightly uncomfortable situation bubbling under the surface here. Nick Nurse has shown he will play Tobias Harris big minutes, even when he’s struggling. Meanwhile, Oubre has pretty easily been the Sixers’ second-best player for weeks now. So, what happens in the postseason when Harris is having a 5-of-15 performance like Monday? There are several lineup iterations you could argue are the Sixers’ best options come playoff time. I’m not sure Harris is in many of those.

The hope is Nurse will throw loyalty and salary numbers out the window and play the better player. For most of the season, that’s been Oubre.

Empty the bench

Outside of Maxey, the Sixers simply did not have it Monday night. You could sense it from the opening tip. In a situation like that, especially in the last game of a West Coast trip and on a back-to-back, it would be good to see Nurse go a little deeper into his bench to see if anyone can provide some juice.

Don’t get me wrong, Nurse has proven to be leaps and bounds better than the former guy with this. Still, Nurse went to Ricky Council IV (Council played a minute early on only because of foul trouble) and newcomer D.J. Wilson late in the game and both provided a spark.

After strong performances from both Mo Bamba and Paul Reed Sunday, neither young big was particularly sharp Monday. Nurse has a clear trust with Wilson from their time together in Toronto. He adds a different element to the five position with his shooting, athleticism and quickness at 6-foot-10. He nailed a couple threes, had a pair of athletic finishes and even blocked two shots. It was too little too late though.

With Council, every time he’s played he’s shown an ability to get downhill and draw fouls. He did just that in his late stint, even having an impressive dump off assist to Wilson on a drive. Without Oubre, the Sixers were sorely missing other players to apply rim pressure. Council did that late, but it seems like it would’ve been worthwhile to see if he could’ve done that when the game was still in the balance and the offense was floundering.

Side note: it’s refreshing that the players Nurse clearly had influence on bringing to the Sixers appear to actually be able to play. Kyle Lowry is the obvious one, but guys like Wilson and Jeff Dowtin, Jr. are interesting guys that can hold their own in NBA minutes. It’s hard to believe Wilson is already 28. Frankly, I’m surprised he hasn’t been able to stick in the league. He seems like an ideal combo big in the modern NBA. Who knows if he’ll stick here, but hey, it’s better than watching DeAndre Jordan or Dewayne Dedmon.

Standings and schedule

I’ve been reticent on where the Sixers could finish in the standings because of Embiid’s imminent return and the middle of the East playoff picture being packed so tight. Well, there are only 10 games left. It’s fair to get a little panicky,

The Sixers sit at eighth in the Eastern Conference. They’re comfortably ahead of the Bulls at ninth. They’re a half game behind the Heat for seventh and 1.5 games behind the Pacers for sixth. There’s still time to jump both teams and avoid the Play-In Tournament, but it’s getting late.

There’s good news and bad news with the remaining schedule. The good news is the Sixers have the third-easiest remaining schedule while Indiana has the 15th easiest, per Tankathon. The bad news is the Heat have the second-easiest schedule.

And there’s still the matter of the 7-foot Cameroonian waiting the wings. When he returns to the lineup, that changes everything. The Sixers could also still get De’Anthony Melton and Robert Covington back at some point. They’re not on Embiid’s level, but those are two legitimate NBA rotation players/fringe starters.

The Sixers never make things easy or normal. Let’s get weird.