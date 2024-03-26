Sixers Bell Ringer: Tyrese Maxey can’t carry Sixers alone in loss to Kings

Bell Ringer Season Totals:

Joel Embiid - 19

Tyrese Maxey - 15

Kelly Oubre Jr. - 8

Tobias Harris - 7

Paul Reed - 4

De’Anthony Melton - 3

Jaden Springer - 3

Ricky Council IV - 2

Buddy Hield - 2

Patrick Beverley - 1

Danuel House Jr. - 1

Furkan Korkmaz - 1

KJ Martin - 1

Cam Payne - 1

Terquavion Smith - 1

Good news! That was the last 10 p.m. ET start of the season for the Philadelphia 76ers! Bad news, it really didn’t go the Sixers’ way as they fell 108-96 to the Sacramento Kings to end their West Coast road trip.

Kelly Oubre Jr. was a new addition to the injury report, sidelined for Monday’s game with shoulder soreness. Boy, was he missed, especially on the offensive end.

This was kind of a one-on-one for a lot of the first period. Tyrese Maxey scored the Sixers’ first 16 points of tonight’s contest. It wasn’t until there was just three minutes left in the opening frame that another Philadelphia player scored. On the other side, Keegan Murray led the way for the Kings with 17 of their 31 first-period points. Maxey ended up setting a new career-high for points in a single quarter with 21 as the Sixers trailed 31-25 headed into the second.

Unfortunately, Maxey was really the only bright spot of the first half for the Sixers. He shot 9-for-13 for 26 first-half points. His teammates, meanwhile, combined to shoot just 8-for-27 from the floor for 22 points across the first two periods. Combine that with nine turnovers and a number of questionable officiating calls, and it just wasn’t the smoothest half for the Sixers. Philly trailed 60-48 going into the locker room.

A 9-0 Kings run extended their advantage to 18 at one point in the third, their largest lead of the night to that point. A pair of triples notched the first points as a Sixer for D.J. Wilson late in the third, and Philadelphia trailed by 15 points headed into the final frame.

The hot start the Sixers’ needed to get back into this one went the way of the Kings, who started the fourth period on a 6-0 run to all but put this one away. The Sixers attempted to battle with their starters longer than I expected, never really bringing this one back within striking distance, but Nick Nurse ultimately pulled the plug. Philadelphia ended their road trip with a 108-96 loss on Monday night.

And just like that, the Sixers are on their way back to the East Coast. They will return to action at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday night when they host James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Until then, let’s get to the Bell Ringer.

Tyrese Maxey: 29 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists

I guess Maxey wasn’t too tired after playing 44 minutes on Sunday.

We have become somewhat accustomed to Maxey carrying the offensive load for the Sixers in Joel Embiid’s absence, but tonight started on another level. Setting a new career-high for points in a single quarter, Maxey put up 21 points on 7-for-11 field goal shooting (4-for-6 from beyond the arc) in the first period (of the Sixers’ total 25 points in the frame). He was the only starter for Philadelphia to score in the first 12 minutes.

Even as the Kings started blitzing him (with a full-court double-team at times, even), Maxey remained the lone bright spot for the Sixers in the first half. He entered the locker room with 26 points.

The rest of the game was a bit tougher for Maxey as the Kings learned from their mistake of single-covering him early on Monday night. For most of the rest of the night, Maxey faced high pressure and honestly just wasn’t getting effective help from his teammates to work out of it. As a result, Maxey took just three shots in the entire second half.

Nevertheless, he finished the night leading the field with 29 points on 10-for-16 field goal shooting (five triples) with three rebounds and two assists.

️ TYRESE. MAXEY. MY. GOD.



Maxey outscoring the Kings with all 16 points! pic.twitter.com/spvYo77iQd — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 26, 2024

D.J. Wilson: 10 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks (in 13:57)

OK, is D.J. Wilson the Bell Ringer tonight? No, not really. But I just wanted to give Wilson a shoutout to highlight some of the great things he showed tonight even in a small sample size.

Wilson was subbed into the game for the first time late in the third. Straight off the bench, he sank back-to-back triples in under a minute’s time for his first points as a Sixer. Within 10 minutes on the floor, Wilson had scored 10 points, only outscored on the Philadelphia side by Maxey and Tobias Harris (who had 12 points in 25 minutes on the floor at that point). Again, it’s small sample size, of course — but for this Sixers team that can’t buy points sometimes, any production off the bench can be a big boost. Plus, who doesn’t love an alley-oop dunk (below) to keep us all awake after midnight?

He showed some positives on the defensive end as well, putting up two blocks in the fourth period: one on a Harrison Barnes layup and another on a Davion Mitchell pull-up.

In 13:57, Wilson finished with 10 points on 4-for-6 field goal shooting (2-for-2 from three-point range) with two rebounds, two assists and two blocks.