Kelly Oubre Jr. listed as questionable vs. Kings

The Sixers have updated their injury report ahead of Monday’s matchup against the Sacramento Kings. All of Robert Covington (bone bruise), Joel Embiid (meniscus procedure), De’Anthony Melton (shoulder soreness) and Terquavion Smith (two-way assignment) are out. As of 3:30 PM EST, Kelly Oubre Jr. is questionable with left shoulder soreness after taking a hard fall against Ivica Zubac and the L.A. Clippers in a win Sunday.

If Oubre were to miss tonight’s matchup, the Sixers would have a difficult time keeping pace with the Sacramento Kings’ 12th-best offense. Oubre has averaged over 17 points a game since Embiid went down with his injury. An absence would likely mean extended run for guys such as Ricky Council IV, Nico Batum, or even Jeff Dowtin Jr.

In recent weeks, we’ve seen Oubre play some of his best basketball as a Sixer. We all know he’s a capable scorer on high volume, but his defense and playmaking have stood out. Over the past 24 games (all without Embiid), he’s averaged 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Oubre’s playmaking has been on display over the past few weeks, with him logging a season-high six assists Sunday against the Clippers.

On the Kings’ side of things, Kevin Huerter (shoulder dislocation), former Sixer Mason Jones (two-way assignment), Trey Lyles (knee sprain),and Jordan Ford (two-way assignment) are out for tonight’s game. Sasha Vezenkov is questionable with an ankle sprain.

It’s the home stretch of the regular season, and the Sixers will look to put some ground between them and the Miami Heat in pursuit of a top-six seed.