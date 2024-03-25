Sixers look to keep momentum going vs. Kings

What a way to end the week. On Sunday, the Sixers went into L.A. and comfortably beat Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and the Clippers, 121-107. Tyrese Maxey and a more decisive Tobias Harris led the way with 24 points each, and the Sixers, as simple as it sounds, straight up outworked and outplayed the Clippers.

⚠️ BEWARE. Q4 TYRESE MAXEY AHEAD. ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/ihKzkYBvsA — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 24, 2024

Next up on Monday, to complete this West Coast road trip’s back-to-back, the Sixers are taking on the Kings, who are 41-29 and seventh place in a competitive Western Conference.

Apart from Joel Embiid, who could be back for the final week of the regular season, the Sixers will still be without De’Anthony Melton and Robert Covington on Monday. One possible boost for the team could be the return of Kyle Lowry, who sat out on Sunday for rest.

If Lowry doesn’t return, maybe Cameron Payne can benefit from the extra minutes and build off his excellent season-high 23-point outing with five triples against the Clippers.

23 PTS | 5 REB | 3 AST | 2 BLK | 1 STL



Cam can.



pres. by @palottery pic.twitter.com/P1HqSSNjSe — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 24, 2024

The Kings will be missing a couple of rotation players, with Trey Lyles (left knee sprain) and starter Kevin Huerter (left shoulder dislocation) both out. Sasha Vezenkov (right ankle sprain) is questionable.

The Kings — 7-3 in their last 10 games — have been respectable on both ends this year, ranking 15th in defensive rating and 12th in offensive rating with their fluid, three-point heavy play. Led by the quality play of their star duo De’Aaron Fox (averaging a career-high of 26.7 points per game with a 56.7 true shooting percentage) and Domantas Sabonis (putting up an impressive 20.0 points, 13.7 boards, and 8.3 assists per game), they also benefit from a bunch of well-balanced contributions from guys like Malik Monk, Keegan Murray and Harrison Barnes.

Monk in particular, the favorite for Sixth Man of the Year who’s having a career year as a scorer and improved crafty ball-handler/passer, has really impressed this season.

Handling Sabonis's physicality, strong finishing, and dominant, league-leading rebounding (his career-high 13.7 rebounds per game means he’s leading the NBA for the second straight season) will be one of the biggest challenges for the Sixers on Monday. He has the size, skill and strength to give both Paul Reed and Mo Bamba issues, so if they can manage to hold their own it would go a long way to keeping the Sixers competitive.

When the Sixers last played the Kings in January, it was an Embiid-less Philadelphia that came out on top. They won 112-93, as Sabonis and Fox both had quiet nights and Tobias Harris suddenly scored a season-high 37 points when he had his best two-game stretch of the season. Harris has mostly been playing poorly for weeks now, but building off Sunday’s performance could make a real difference against the Kings if he has another assertive, efficient game in him.

Maxey vs. Fox is always a fun point guard matchup and the Sixers are riding high after Sunday’s commanding win, but on the second night of a road back-to-back against a talented Kings squad, this will be a pretty tough matchup.

Game Details

Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Sacramento Kings

When: 10:00 pm EST

Where: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

Follow: @LibertyBallers