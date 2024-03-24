Sixers Bell Ringer: Payne leads three Sixers with 20-plus in decisive win vs. Clippers

Bell Ringer Season Totals:

Joel Embiid - 19

Tyrese Maxey - 15

Kelly Oubre Jr. - 8

Tobias Harris - 7

Paul Reed - 4

De’Anthony Melton - 3

Jaden Springer - 3

Ricky Council IV - 2

Buddy Hield - 2

Patrick Beverley - 1

Danuel House Jr. - 1

Furkan Korkmaz - 1

KJ Martin - 1

Terquavion Smith - 1

There’s your system, James Harden.

The Sixers shot it (and did just about everything else) well as they took down the Clippers 121-107 Sunday in L.A.

Much like Friday against the Lakers, Tobias Harris was aggressive from the opening tip. On Sunday, Harris found much more success. As a team, the Sixers were on fire and jumped out to a 41-29 lead after one.

Cameron Payne kept the offense rolling to start the second and Kelly Oubre, Jr. had a season-high six assists in the first half. Harris continued to deliver with a game-high 19 points at halftime. The Sixers shot 56.5% from the field and 50% from three, but a 10-0 Clippers run helped L.A. cut into the lead. The Sixers held a 63-56 advantage heading into the locker room.

Also like Friday night, Tyrese Maxey got off to a slow start — this time though, it seemed more like Maxey was letting his teammates eat while he dealt with constant traps and double teams. He began to get things going a bit, and both centers, Mo Bamba and Paul Reed, were solid again. L.A. managed to tie the game at one point, but the Sixers never trailed and pushed back to take an 88-83 lead into the fourth.

Then Maxey and Payne cooked the hell out out of the Clippers, blowing up the lead to as large as 21. It was as impressive a win as the Sixers have had without Joel Embiid.

The Sixers have a chance to close this difficult road trip at .500 when they take on the Kings Monday night. For now, let’s talk Bell Ringer.

Tobias Harris: 24 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

Harris returned from a two-game absence Friday night. Though he came out firing, he struggled out of the gate against the Lakers. There were no such troubles against the Clippers.

It wasn’t like Harris was doing any outlier things offensively. He was simply making quick decisions and the shots were falling. It was notable that Harris made a couple tough finishes at the rim, but still plenty of midrange shots were mixed in, including this tough one over Paul George (maybe Tobias heard the rumors).

Harris scored 11 in the first and eight more in the second for a game-high 19 points heading into the locker room. His aggressiveness seemed to make things easier on everyone else.

He only scored five points in the second half, but it didn’t matter — he got the Sixers off to an excellent start while Maxey and Payne sealed the deal.

Tyrese Maxey: 24 points, 6 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

Without Embiid, Maxey continues to be the focal point of the Sixers’ offense — and the opponent’s scouting report. L.A. was aggressive in blitzing Maxey in the pick-and-roll and looking to get the ball out of his hands. To his credit, Maxey didn’t force things, and to his teammates’ credit, they took advantage of the open looks. The All-Star guard took just three shots and had five points in the first half.

We also have to shoutout Maxey’s defense here. He’s really picked it up on that end lately and it seems to be reverberating throughout the entire team. This block on Harden is a great effort and a great reminder of how truly athletic Maxey is.

Rese got a piece! pic.twitter.com/XNBYHMAdlq — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 24, 2024

While he started to get going in the third, he was awesome in the fourth. He scored 11 of his 24 in the period and helped ice the game away. It was also good to see the three ball falling again for Maxey. He was 3-of-5 after hitting only 1-of-9 from beyond the arc Friday.

⚠️ BEWARE. Q4 TYRESE MAXEY AHEAD. ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/ihKzkYBvsA — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 24, 2024

can't say we didn't warn you. pic.twitter.com/Cbkz6pTtne — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 24, 2024

There is one concern from this big win: Maxey played over 44 minutes Sunday afternoon and the Sixers will need him to be great again in Sacramento Monday night.

Cam Payne: 23 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks, 1 steal

So, maybe some of us (me) were wrong for doubting the value of trading Patrick Beverley for Payne and a second-round pick?

Payne has been a big offensive spark off the bench for the Sixers. Even with the addition of Kyle Lowry, Payne has made a huge impact as another ball handler and offensive creator.

Nurse opted to play Maxey the entire first quarter and have him start the second. Had he known he’d get this kind of performance from Payne, perhaps he would’ve rethought that strategy. Payne provided instant offense, scoring five points in less than three minutes in the first quarter and dropped five more in less than five minutes in the second.

In his second stint, Payne helped put the game away. It feels like Payne never stops moving offensively, whether he’s on or off the ball. His floater game is super effective.

He also continues to hit the three ball at a great clip. With his 5-of-10 performance Sunday, Payne is now 14-of-28 from deep over his last six games. The combination of getting more comfortable with his new teammates and being healthy (he was dealing with an illness that seemed to set him back) has led to great results.

Plus, he’s proving to be a pretty fun personality to have around.

Who knows where/if Payne will fit into Nick Nurse’s playoff rotation, but he’s played well enough to give his head coach plenty to think about. Payne was a key cog off the bench for a Suns team that got to the Finals. That kind of microwave offense could be useful.