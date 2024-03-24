Sixers’ system too much for James Harden, Clippers in big win

Philadelphia was a real Payne for the Clippers to deal with today.

The Sixers knocked off Los Angeles 121-107 Sunday afternoon, picking up their first victory of this West Coast trip.

Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris led the Sixers with 24 points apiece. Nineteen of Maxey’s came in the second half, while Harris shot 11-of-19 from the floor.

Cam Payne came off the bench for a season-high 23 points, shooting 5-of-10 from beyond the arc.

James Harden had 12 points, shooting 5-of-13 along with 14 assists for the Clippers.

Buddy Hield started for Kyle Lowry, who rested as today’s game was the first leg of a back-to-back.

Here are some thoughts at the buzzer.

First Quarter

Harris was in a rhythm from the start, as he scored Philly’s first seven points of the game. Nothing special about his start, but he was able to get his spots rather easily and comfortably.

The Sixers shot well from deep early, making their first three three-pointers, finishing the first at 7-of-9 from beyond the arc. It had to feel good for Oubre to see those fall, after falling below 30% from three-point range on the season.

The Clippers got off to a slower start, but still shot well, finishing at 50% from the field in the opening quarter. Harden led the way with eight points, but the Sixers’ aggressive double teams were successful in getting the ball away from Leonard often. Philly held a 12-point lead after a high-scoring first.

Second Quarter

The substitution patterns were a bit different in the back court today. Maxey stayed in the game to start the second after playing the entire first quarter. Cam Payne checked in a bit earlier, and Jeff Dowtin Jr. got some first half burn as well. Payne had another solid scoring start, shooting 3-of-5 for 10 first-half points.

It was a revenge game for a lot of guys in this one, including L.A. native and former Clipper KJ Martin. He made his first three shots of the game and swiped a swing pass for a steal as the Sixers opened the second on a 14-4 run.

KJ Martin with the steal and the slam! pic.twitter.com/pDRy4ODSD1 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 24, 2024

It was good to not just see the Sixers throw cold water on a Clippers run, but the fact that it came from Harris. He knocked down a contested fadeaway to end an 8-0 run, then kept it going with a couple more baskets in the paint. He had 19 points in the first half.

A weak end to a strong half as the Sixers were held scoreless for the last 3:10 of the half. Leonard, who started cold, hit a couple of shots to get the Clippers going on a 10-0 run, cutting the lead to seven at the break.

Third Quarter

The second half began just as the first ended, which was bad news for Philadelphia. They scored the first six points of the half to make it a one-score game. Oubre also had to go back to the locker room a few minutes in after taking a hard spill after being blocked at the rim by Ivica Zubac, but he was able to return later in the quarter.

Not only did the Sixers offense slow down, but the Clippers star power started to come alive as well. After only having seven points in the first half, Paul George got hot in the third, going for 11 points in the quarter.

Oubre was certainly feeling better after his quick trip to the locker room. He got back in transition to deny George on a dunk attempt. On top of his improved playmaking, Oubre’s been very active around the rim defensively as well. He came into today with nine blocks in his last three games.

K9 WITH THE K.O. ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/DlrKy9QWki — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 24, 2024

After only scoring five points on three shots in the first half, the Sixers needed Maxey to be more aggressive. They got a bit of that, as he took eight shots for eight points in the quarter, including a drive at the end of the quarter to keep the Sixers lead at five.

Fourth Quarter

Maxey stayed in the game to start the fourth as well, and it paid off as they were able to take advantage of Clippers turnovers. He knocked down a three off the dribble, then freed himself up for an open one in transition after a couple of backcourt turnovers, pushing the Sixers’ lead back up to nine.

Philly kept the momentum going despite a Clippers timeout during this stretch. Paul Reed had a really solid run, blocking two shots and hitting a reverse layup as the Sixers took their biggest lead of the game.

Payne has cooled off in second halves recently after scoring well in the first. That wasn’t the case tonight as he continued to bury three-pointers and floaters late in the game. He finished with 23 points, a Sixer-high for him.