Sixers’ 10-day signee D.J. Wilson reportedly available vs. Clippers

As the regular season starts winding down, the Sixers have officially made their latest addition to the team, signing 6-foot-10 big man D.J. Wilson to a 10-day contract.

We probably won’t get much of a look at Wilson playing with the Sixers, as Paul Reed and Mo Bamba continue to cover the frontcourt rotation in Joel Embiid’s absence. But as Wilson is with the team and available for the Sixers’ current West Coast trip, Nick Nurse does at least have one more big man option at his disposal as the they finish up on the road — this includes a back-to-back, starting with James Harden and the Clippers on Sunday followed by a matchup against the Kings on Monday.

A Sixers source says that DJ Wilson is with the team and will be for the remainder of this west coast trip. He should be available to play this afternoon. https://t.co/QB89X2U49o — Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) March 24, 2024

This signing can obviously give the Sixers a chance to keep an eye on Wilson with the Blue Coats as well.

Wilson has performed well in the G League, most recently as a member of the Osceola Magic. In 27 games this season, he’s averaged 21.0 points, 9.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.6 blocks with 57.4 percent shooting and a 41.6 percent stroke from three on 4.6 attempts (he’s shown solid range in his G League career overall, making 38.3 percent of his attempts over 71 total games).

We’ll quickly see if he can make the most of his chance with the Sixers/Blue Coats.