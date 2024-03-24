Sixers face James Harden and the Clippers

Ever since the Philadelphia 76ers traded James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers, we’ve been waiting for the first time he would face his old club. That day is here (and due to a scheduling quirk, the second time will be three days from now). After a shaky start, the Clippers are now 40-22 with Harden in the lineup. On the season, Los Angeles is 44-25, good enough for fourth place in the Western Conference.

For Sixers fans, the good news is we don’t have to stay up until the wee hours of the morning to watch today’s afternoon matinee. The bad news is...nearly everything else. Kyle Lowry is getting a rest day, with Joel Embiid, De’Anthony Melton, and Robert Covington still sidelined. While the Sixers played better two nights ago against the Lakers than they did in Phoenix, it was still their second straight loss on the road trip that has them down to eighth place in the East. The Sixers could be looking at needing to win one of two games against Miami and Chicago just to make the playoffs. With Joel Embiid’s return date still hazy, that accomplishment would seem likely, but by no means certain.

Circling back to this afternoon, Russell Westbrook is out with a fractured hand for the Clippers, while Norm Powell (bruised leg) and P.J. Tucker (calf soreness) are questionable. Getting off Tucker’s $11.5 player option next year was maybe the best part of that whole deal with the Clippers. Tucker went nine straight games, which covered his playing time from mid-February to the end of February, without scoring a point. Well done, Daryl.

While all the narrative buzz will be around Harden facing the Sixers for the first time post-trade, I’d also be remiss to neglect mentioning the Paul George of it all. Earlier this week was basically Paul George Week at Liberty Ballers, with heavy smoke around the Sixers monitoring the veteran forward ahead of this summer’s free agency. It would sure be nice for the Sixers to show George how Philadelphia would be the better on-court place to be.

Today, I’d like to see Tyrese Maxey break out of his mini-slump, shooting just 1-of-13 from three across the last two games. Friday’s 22 second-half points were a good start. I’d also enjoy it if Buddy Hield rediscovered his early Sixer form. After recording at least six assists in each of his first five games with Philadelphia, Hield has only done so once in his last 15 games. He hasn’t hit more than two threes in any of the last four games. Best case scenario, the Sixers punch above their weight and pull off the upset, With the Clippers 10-point favorites, as of this writing, that result doesn’t seem particularly likely, but I wouldn’t blame you for dreaming.

Game Details

Who: Philadelphia 76ers at Los Angeles Clippers

When: 3:30 pm ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

