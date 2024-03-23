 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kyle Lowry out for rest vs. Clippers

Lowry will sit out the front end of the Sixers’ back-to-back out West.

By Sean Kennedy
/ new
Philadelphia 76ers v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers are 12-24 this season without Joel Embiid, so it’s no secret they need as many hands on deck as possible any time they take the court these days. However, with a back-to-back looming for the Sixers on Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Clippers and Monday night against the Sacramento Kings, 37-year-old veteran guard Kyle Lowry will be resting for the front end.

Lowry sat out a month between being traded from the Miami Heat to the Charlotte Hornets and then being bought out by Charlotte and signed by Philadelphia. After a brief ramp up period, he has appeared in 14 games for the Sixers, averaging 8.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.1 steals across 29.0 minutes. The North Philly native’s offensive organization and provoking defense have been huge boons for his hometown club. Notably, he has yet to appear in both ends of a back-to-back as a Sixer, something that will obviously continue. The Sixers have one final back-to-back on April 6 and 7 in Memphis and San Antonio.

So Lowry joins the usual three on the sidelines, Embiid, De’Anthony Melton, and Robert Covington. Buddy Hield and Cam Payne should be in line for more than the 13 and 12 minutes, respectively, they saw Friday night against the Lakers. The depth of the Sixers’ roster is certainly being tested these days. We’ll see if they’re up to the challenge as the Sixers try to get their first win in three tries on this four-game West Coast road trip.

More From Liberty Ballers

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Liberty Ballers Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Philadelphia 76ers news from Liberty Ballers