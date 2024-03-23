Sixers Bell Ringer: Tyrese Maxey’s big second half not enough in loss to Lakers

Bell Ringer Season Totals:

Joel Embiid - 19

Tyrese Maxey - 14

Kelly Oubre Jr. - 8

Tobias Harris - 7

Paul Reed - 4

De’Anthony Melton - 3

Jaden Springer - 3

Ricky Council IV - 2

Buddy Hield - 2

Patrick Beverley - 1

Danuel House Jr. - 1

Furkan Korkmaz - 1

KJ Martin - 1

Terquavion Smith - 1

It was a winnable game, but the Lakers’ stars showed up late and the Sixers fell in L.A. 101-94 Friday night.

The Sixers got off to a solid start, especially on the defensive end. Neither team could find much offense in the first quarter as the Lakers took a 24-23 advantage.

It was an ugly start to the second for the Sixers, especially Tobias Harris. In his first game back from a right ankle sprain, Harris was aggressive, but not finding much success. He also fell asleep on a couple defensive possessions, causing Nick Nurse to briefly yank him from the game.

Whatever was said to Harris worked as he and the team continued to play strong defense and turn L.A. over. They held LeBron James in check, as the legendary forward went just 2-of-7 and had four turnovers in the first half. Neither team shot above 38% and the Sixers held an early edge in a rock fight, taking a 52-50 halftime lead.

The Sixers’ defense continued to shine in the third, led by Harris and Kelly Oubre, Jr. And after a sluggish start, Tyrese Maxey started to get going at the end of the frame. They also got useful minutes from Mo Bamba, helping them take a one-point lead into the final quarter.

While Maxey took a breather to start the fourth, LeBron and Anthony Davis took the game over. The Lakers played poorly all night, but it’s nice to have superstars that can simply turn it on when they need to. James made play after play on offense while AD stifled the Sixers at the rim in a quarter L.A. won 26-18.

The Sixers are now 0-2 to start their road trip and it only gets tougher as they take on James Harden and the Clippers Sunday afternoon. For now, let’s talk Bell Ringer.

Tyrese Maxey: 27 points, 3 assists, 3 steals, 2 rebounds

Unfortunately, Maxey’s poor performance in Phoenix carried over early in the game. He went just 2-of-7 in the first half for five points. Though he’s done well with midrange jumpers recently, he settled for too many early on.

Maxey came out way more aggressive in the second half and the results followed. He was able to get in the paint more, attacking the Lakers’ perimeter defenders and finishing at the rim. He dropped 22 of his 27 points after halftime.

The three balls just weren’t going down tonight though. He went 1-of-9 from deep, with a lot of the looks being damn good ones. He came away with a Reggie Miller-esque steal in the waning moments of the game, but missed an open corner three that would’ve gotten the Sixers within two. Simply one of those nights.

Mo Bamba: 11 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks, 2 steals

I’ve been as hard on Mamba as anyone, but the reserve center had a solid night against his former team. Going up against AD is a tough matchup for the 6-foot-8 Paul Reed, so the 7-foot Bamba played a season-high 31 minutes.

Bamba actually was the Sixers’ best three-point shooter, hitting 2-of-5 — which is as much of a statement of how poorly the team shot as a whole. But Bamba has looked better recently. He’s been more active and moving better. Kyle Lowry likely deserves a little credit there. It seems like he’s kept the young center engaged offensively, finding him for easy buckets, and getting on him for blown defensive assignments.

Kelly Oubre, Jr.: 19 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, 1 block

Oubre did not have his most efficient night (he’s not exactly the most efficient player), but he was still really effective on both ends for the most of the night. He was a deflection machine, helping the Sixers force 21 Lakers turnovers. As usual, his drives to the rim were useful in opening things up for the offense.

And in a season full of audacious dunks, this one to close the first half might take the cake.

Also have to continue shouting out Oubre for seeing the floor so much better. He had three assists again tonight. It’s going to make his drives even more effective if the opponent’s scouting report has to account for Oubre kicking out for threes or dumping the ball off to bigs.

Unfortunately, it was sort of the opposite of Maxey for Oubre. He went just 2-of-8 after halftime for six points. For a player that goes so hard seemingly every night, it looked like Oubre might’ve run out of gas.