Sixers go ice cold in the fourth vs. Lakers, drop second straight to start trip out West

It’s never good to waste the Mo Bamba revenge game.

Philadelphia fell 101-94 to the Lakers in Los Angeles Friday night. Despite Tyrese Maxey scoring 22 of his 27 in the second half, the rest of the Sixers struggled to come up with enough baskets to get a win.

In his return to the lineup, Tobias Harris shot 6-of-18 from the floor, going for 16 points, 13 rebounds and four assists while still looking hampered.

Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 23 points and 19 rebounds, while LeBron James had 20 points, eight boards and eight assists.

Here are some thoughts at the buzzer.

First Quarter

Plenty of possessions went to Harris at the start of this one, and most of them ended with a long, contested midrange jumper. He finished the first with four points, shooting 2-of-8 from the field.

Kelly Oubre Jr. got downhill to the basket a fair bit in the quarter, and he had seven points to show for it. It’s nice to see is his vision down there expand. He had two assists in the first, including a dump-off to Paul Reed.

Neither offense looked pretty to start. Both teams finished the quarter shooting under 40% from the floor. Maxey settled for his fair share of midranges as well and shot 2-of-6 in the frame. A three from Davis gave the Lakers a one-point lead after one.

Second Quarter

It’s hard to pile on Harris at this point. He’s obviously having the worst slump of his career and the team is missing guys. It’s also hard not to, especially when so many lineups are centered around him. He missed his first two free throws of the game, and got caught sleeping so bad on defense LeBron walked right down the lane for a dunk.

It wasn’t one of his hotter nights, but Cam Payne buoyed the Sixers’ offense for much of the quarter. They just didn’t have anyone else on the floor who could buy a bucket. He shot 3-of-7 in the quarter for seven points.

Getting fouled on a jumper appeared to get Harris going a bit. He completed the and-1, then knocked down a three-pointer from above the break a few possessions later. Maxey found him on a fast break and he took the ball all the way to the basket this time as opposed to stopping at the free throw line and panicking.

Neither team shot any better in the second — if anything, it got worse. The Sixers forced 10 Lakers turnovers in the half, four of them from James. Philly took a two-point right before the break on a baseline dunk from Oubre.

Third Quarter

Maxey had pretty long stretches of passivity during this game. He didn’t attack the paint or anywhere inside the arc much in the half court. Oubre picked up right where he left off though, starting the second half with an and-1 and another dunk a few possessions later.

Mo Bamba was having a quietly solid night on both ends of the floor. He had blocked three shots and two steals through three quarters. He didn’t have a field goal until the 6:27 mark of the third but still had eight points thanks to four trips to the line.

As the quarter progressed, Maxey got a bit more aggressive towards the end of the period and was rewarded for it. A couple of layups and a trip to the line helped him put up 11 in the third as the Sixers were clinging to a one-point lead.

Fourth Quarter

The Sixers opened the second quarter with both Maxey and Oubre on the bench and the offense struggled to get anything going. That happened again to start the fourth as that unit went scoreless for almost three minutes until Maxey checked back in.