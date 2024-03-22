Sixers face Lakers tonight in first of Los Angeles double dip

While many of us are currently getting an overload on our usual basketball fix via collegiate March Madness, the Philadelphia 76ers are making their way through a West Coast trip unseen at ungodly hours of the night by a lot of us on the East Coast. After a loss on Wednesday night in Phoenix, the Sixers now find themselves in eighth place in the Eastern Conference, tied in record, but behind via tiebreaker, with the seventh-place Miami Heat, and one-half game back of the sixth-place Indiana Pacers. Inspiring times, these are not.

With margins so tight and just 13 games left in the regular season, this road trip is not coming at a good time for the Sixers. Tonight’s foe, the Los Angeles Lakers, is actually the worst opponent Philadelphia is facing over this four-game venture out West, at a record of 37-32. The Lakers are entering tonight well rested, not having played since Monday night’s 31-point home win over Atlanta. They continue to be without Jarred Vanderbilt (sprained foot), and Gabe Vincent and Christian Wood (both having had left knee surgery), but the bigger thing to keep an eye on will be the status of their two All-NBA-caliber talents. Anthony Davis is currently probable with an Achilles issue, and LeBron James is questionable due to his left ankle. Both players suited up on Monday, so I imagine they’ll be out there tonight.

The first meeting between these clubs this season came back in November, a 138-94 home win for the Sixers. Obviously, things were much different then due to the presence of one Joel Hans Embiid. At the time, Philadelphia had their preferred starting lineup of Maxey-Melton-Batum-Harris-Embiid where the advanced numbers are off the charts. Embiid and De’Anthony Melton remain out, as does Robert Covington, although at least we’ve been getting hints about Embiid and Covington eventually returning. Tobias Harris is currently questionable with a sprained right ankle, with fans likely split on whether or not his suiting up would be a good thing.

The main thing to watch tonight from Philadelphia’s perspective is whether Tyrese Maxey can rebound from one of his worst performances of the season (just six points in 29 minutes against Phoenix). I’m sure the team will shoot better than 7-of-18 from the foul line, anyway.

Philadelphia will be playing in the same arena twice in three nights. They probably have to win one of these contests for the sake of the standings. Given the injuries stacked against them, my optimism isn’t overflowing. Now, I’m not saying you might be better off watching for a 5-vs-12 upset tonight, but I’m not going to tell you you might not be either. We’ll see what kind of fight the Sixers have in them. Beat LA! Beat LA!

Game Details

Who: Philadelphia 76ers at Los Angeles Lakers

When: 10:30 pm ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA TV

Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

