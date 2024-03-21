How aggressively should the Sixers pursue Paul George in free agency?

On Wednesday, speculation about Paul George’s future hit a fever pitch thanks to longtime NBA insider Marc Stein. On his Substack, Stein noted that it’s been more than two months since Kawhi Leonard signed his three-year, below-max extension with the Los Angeles Clippers. At the time, the prevailing assumption was that Paul George would soon follow suit, but he still has yet to do so.

According to Stein, there are “suspicions that the subsequent offers to George have fallen an unknown amount shy of the numbers” in Leonard’s extension. George likely wants closer to a full four-year max contract, whereas Leonard took roughly $10 million less than the max he was eligible to receive. If extension negotiations eventually break down between George and the Clippers, the Sixers predictably will be sniffing around, per Stein.

“League sources say that Philadelphia continues to loom as an eager George suitor should he make it onto the open market and give the 76ers their formal opportunity to try to lure him across the country,” he wrote. “The Sixers are said to maintain interest in George despite the widely held presumption that he and Leonard want to keep playing together in their native Southern California.”

Hypothetically, let’s say George is willing to sign with the Sixers this summer, but only if they give him a full four-year, $212.2 million max contract. The Clippers are limited to offering him a four-year, $221.1 million deal, for the same reason why the Sixers couldn’t offer James Harden a five-year deal last summer, but California taxes might make signing in Pennsylvania the more financially sound of the two max options.

Let’s examine both sides of whether that’d be a wise signing.

The case for signing George

A nine-time All-Star and six-time All-NBA selection wants to sign with the Sixers and you need me to talk you into it? Well, yes and no.

The appeal of George is obvious. He’d basically be an upgrade over Tobias Harris in every facet of the game. Since arriving In L.A. five years ago, George has averaged 23.0 points on 45.2 percent shooting, 6.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 3.1 three-pointers and 1.5 steals per game. He’s shooting 39.2 percent from deep on nearly eight three-point attempts per game, too. In other words, he’s a better scorer, shooter and playmaker than Harris.

George is a better defender, too. He’s been in the 89th percentile or higher in Dunks and Threes’ defensive estimated plus/minus in each of the past four seasons. Harris has never cracked the 80th percentile in that metric.

That two-way ability has George sitting 11th in overall EPM this season, right between Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard. It’s understandable to feel queasy about handing a four-year max extension to a 34-year-old, but it’s more defensible if said 34-year-old should be a picture-perfect fit alongside your two stars.

With all due respect to Roy Hibbert, Steven Adams and Ivica Zubac, George has never played with a big man like Joel Embiid. George’s long-range shooting ability could make him an elite dribble handoff partner with Embiid, and with mad scientist Nick Nurse at the helm, the two could get weird and run inverted 5-3 pick-and-rolls at times as well. George could also serve as a secondary playmaker and get Tyrese Maxey some off-ball reps.

There would be minimal stylistic overlap between George, Embiid and Maxey. George has spent all season playing alongside Leonard and James Harden, and he’s logged plenty of time in recent years next to Russell Westbrook as well, so he’s used to sharing touches with other stars. He’s knocking down 43.8 percent of his catch-and-shoot three-point attempts this year, which should mesh well with the volume of double-teams that Embiid draws.

As George heads further into his mid-to-late 30s, there’s no guarantee that he’ll remain an All-Star-caliber player. His age and likely contractual demands are fair reasons to have pause about signing him this summer. But there shouldn’t be many questions about his potential fit next to Embiid and Maxey.

The case against signing George

George is turning 34 in early May. Based on the current $141 million cap projection for next season, he’ll be eligible for a $49.4 million maximum starting salary, and the final season of his four-year max deal—his age-37 season—would be nearly $56.8 million. The salary cap could be north of $170 million by then, but that’s still a ton of money to be paying someone with well north of 30,000 career regular-season and playoff minutes combined.

The bigger issue is how it would affect the Sixers’ roster-building options moving forward.

If George took a full max and Tyrese Maxey signs a max extension this offseason but doesn’t make an All-NBA team, the two of them and Embiid would combine for more than $136 million. If Maxey does make an All-NBA team, he, George and Embiid would combine for more than $143 million. Filling out the roster with minimum-salary players alone would still put the Sixers within $5-10 million of the $171.3 million luxury-tax line.

The Sixers could have up to $16.8 million of cap space left over if they sign George to a full max contract, but only if they miss the playoffs, waive Paul Reed, trade their draft pick and renounce the rights to all of their free agents, including Buddy Hield and De’Anthony Melton. Perhaps that $16.8 million would be enough to retain one of those two, but it likely wouldn’t be enough for both. The Sixers would also have the $8.0 million room mid-level exception, but they’d be limited to handing out veteran-minimum deals to external free agents beyond that.

Kyle Lowry seems like he might return on a minimum deal next season, and perhaps Robert Covington would as well. But Hield, Melton, Nicolas Batum and Tobias Harris will likely all be asking for far more in free agency, so it’s unclear how many (if any) of them the Sixers would be able to retain if they sign George. They’d basically be choosing the stars-and-scrubs approach over the two-stars-and-depth model.

If the star-laden Clippers and Phoenix Suns crash out of the playoffs early, teams might be more reluctant to pursue three-star models moving forward. Besides, the Sixers were one of the better teams in the league early in the season given the newfound depth they had around Maxey and Embiid after the Harden trade. Who’s to say they can’t recapture that magic when Embiid returns?

Just about every NBA insider has hinted that the Sixers will be star-hunting again this summer, long-term concerns about three-max models and the second apron be damned. Perhaps they’ll land a third star on a below-max price—say, Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges?—but the upside of signing George might outweigh the risks they’d incur by handing him a deal of that size.