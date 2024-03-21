Sixers Bell Ringer: You’re the real Bell Ringer if you stayed up to watch this one

Bell Ringer Season Totals:

Joel Embiid - 19

Tyrese Maxey - 14

Kelly Oubre Jr. - 8

Tobias Harris - 7

Paul Reed - 4

De’Anthony Melton - 3

Jaden Springer - 3

Ricky Council IV - 2

Buddy Hield - 2

Patrick Beverley - 1

Danuel House Jr. - 1

Furkan Korkmaz - 1

Terquavion Smith - 1

Yikes.

Tyrese Maxey had his worst game of the season and the Sixers were crushed by the Suns 115-102 Wednesday night.

It was an ugly start for both teams, but Phoenix stayed in the game by bullying the Sixers on the glass. The Suns had 12 offensive rebounds in the first quarter alone and held a 23-12 rebounding advantage. The Sixers were up 23-21, but should’ve been up by way more.

Cam Payne was the only Sixer that got going offensively. He had 12 points and shot 2 of 3 from deep. Nobody else could buy a triple. Despite good ball movement, non-Payne Sixers shot 2-of-15 from deep. They couldn’t take advantage of Phoenix playing sloppy early and the Suns proceeded to catch fire. They wound up shooting 10-of-20 from beyond the arc in the first half and used a 39-point second quarter to take a 60-47 halftime lead.

There was just never a point in this game where Maxey got going. He finished with six points, his lowest scoring output of the season, shooting just 3-of-13 from the field. Meanwhile, Grayson Allen was absolutely on fire. He finished the game going 9-of-15 from three and with a game-high 32 points. Phoenix was up 90-66 after three and Nick Nurse wisely waved the white flag.

The trio of KJ Martin, Ricky Council IV and Jeff Dowtin, Jr. provided a spark against the Suns’ starters, making the score look slightly less embarrassing.

The Sixers continue this brutal West Coast swing Friday night in L.A. against the Lakers.

No regular rotation player really deserves a nod tonight, so we’re giving the deep bench guys a shot at Bell Ringer tonight.

Cam Payne: 12 points, 3 assists

The Sixers’ offense was mostly anemic on the night, though there were some moments where the ball moved well and the shots simply weren’t falling. Payne was a lone bright spot.

If the Sixers could get Payne going against his former teams every night he’d be in great shape. In all seriousness, Payne has provided a nice offensive spark off the bench recently. His ability to create off the dribble has been useful and helped quite often when he’s played alongside Maxey.

Nurse has gone to a three-guard lineup more often than usual simply because Payne has been too good to leave on the bench. It’s a shame one of Maxey, Payne or Kyle Lowry isn’t like 6-foot-5.

KJ Martin: 11 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists

Unlike much of the Sixers that got into the game early, Martin appeared to have his usual bounce Wednesday. After the Sixers got crushed on the glass early, Martin did well to fight for rebounds. It appears Nurse is using him a bit more like a frontcourt player than a wing offensively, and Martin looks more comfortable in that role. Using him as a screener, roller, cutter and in the dunker spot seems to be where he can thrive.

Another real positive: Martin didn’t foul. It’s been a big issue during his Sixers tenure, but he was only called for one personal foul Wednesday — and frankly, the call was pretty weak. Martin was solid on defense and did some good things offensively.

Ricky Council IV: 10 points, 2 assists, 1 dope dunk

Council might deserve this nod simply because he provided the most entertainment on the night.

He had one of the very few highlight reel plays of the night for the Sixers, throwing down a reverse dunk early in the fourth quarter.

He also hit a three in Kevin Durant’s face and talked shit. The kid is absolutely fearless.

Ricky Council IV hit a garbage time 3 in KD’s face then talked so much shit that Lowry thought he had to get involved pic.twitter.com/j5DUFC1g5t — DFAntastic (@PhillyTradesman) March 21, 2024

Council went undrafted likely in part because he didn’t shoot the three ball well in college and his form is unorthodox. But he’s shot it very well in the G League (39.6%) and he’s showing signs of growth while working with the Sixers’ development staff. He went 2-of-2 from deep Wednesday.

Jeff Dowtin, Jr.: 12 points, 5 assists

Dowtin continues to provide rock solid minutes whenever he’s called upon. There is nothing flashy about his game, but more often than not he makes the right play.

Offensively, he’s a true point guard, organizing his teammates, making the right reads and taking the shots that are there. He’s looked good both as a point-of-attack and off-ball defender. Clearly Nick Nurse really likes this kid and it’s easy to see why. Smart player that understands his limitations and his role.