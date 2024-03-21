Maxey has a brutal night as Sixers get rolled by Suns to start difficult road trip

You’re not going to win many games shooting like that.

The Sixers kicked off their West Coast trip with a loss, falling 115-102 to the Phoenix Suns Monday night.

Kelly Oubre Jr. led the Sixers with 18 points, shooting 7-of-20 from the floor along with four boards and four assists. Tyrese Maxey never got going, finishing with six points and seven assists, shooting 3-of-14 from the floor.

Grayson Allen led all scorers, scoring 32 points on nine made three-pointers. Kevin Durant went for 22 points and Devin Booker had 18.

Tobias Harris missed his third straight game due to a sprained right ankle.

Here are some thoughts at the buzzer.

First Quarter

The Sixers’ couldn’t ask for a better start to this one, with the Suns missing their first nine field goal attempts. Phoenix was cleaning up the bricks they were laying however. They had 12 offensive rebounds in the opening quarter.

Philly was able to get plenty of pressure at the rim early — the first play of the game was a lob for Mo Bamba, a play Kyle Lowry’s been running often recently. Oubre had a couple of dunks as well, including a put-back in traffic.

can we take a moment to appreciate @Klow7's vision? pic.twitter.com/jmg6ssIikI — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 21, 2024

Their offense went cold for the back half of the quarter though. For over four minutes their only source of points were KJ Martin free throws. A couple of Cam Payne buckets got them back on track, enough for the Sixers to hold a two-point lead at the end of one.

Second Quarter

Not only did Payne make his first four shots of the night, but he sunk the Sixers’ first three-pointer of the night as well. A Sixer in the starting lineup didn’t make a three until the 3:22 mark when Nico Batum knocked one down from the corner.

It was hardly enough to keep pace however, as the Suns went on a 15-2 run during the middle of the quarter. The Sixers’ defense got increasingly sloppy during this stretch, and the Suns made them pay by finding the open man. Phoenix shot 8-of-12 from deep in the second.

While the Suns were scoring 39 points in the quarter, Maxey couldn’t buy a basket on the other end, even when the Suns’ defense let him walk into an open three. He went into the half shooting 2-of-10 from the field. The team was even struggling from the free throw line, going 5-of-11 from the stripe in the half as they trailed by 13.

Third Quarter

They didn’t exactly come out of the break guns blazing, but they did hit just enough shots to hang around. The Sixers made three of their first four threes of the second half. Phoenix was pretty much handing the ball over as well. They had 18 turnovers through three quarters.

While Durant remained relatively quiet, Booker began to heat up, giving the Sixers’ defense headaches. He went for eight in the third, shooting 4-of-6 from the field. Durant’s five were good enough to move him ahead of Shaq on the all-time scoring list.

KD just passed Shaq to move into 8th on the NBA's all-time scoring list!



A walking bucket



Sixers-Suns | Live on the NBA App

https://t.co/tOA70tB6Xq pic.twitter.com/LDufvevFHd — NBA (@NBA) March 21, 2024

After briefly cutting the lead to single-digits, things snowballed even worse for the Sixers’ offense. They made only one basket over the last 6:12 of the quarter, and missed the only two free throws they attempted in the frame. The Suns stretched their lead to 24.

Fourth Quarter

They had nothing to lose sending Jeff Dowtin Jr. and Ricky Council IV into the ballgame for the first time tonight. Council threw down a reverse dunk in transition to reward anyone who stayed up for this.

They continued to have an impossibly bad night from the free throw line as well. They missed their first three of the quarter, and ended the night at 7-of-18 from the line. It’s wild for an entire team to be that bad all night.

Sixers finish the game shooting just 7-for-18 on free throws.



That 38.9% mark is the 2nd worst any single NBA team has shot on free throws in any game this season, per @Stathead. — Daniel Olinger (@dan_olinger) March 21, 2024