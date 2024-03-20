Sixers begin tough trip out West vs. Phoenix Suns

Woo-hoo 10 p.m. ET starts! We’re all excited, right? ...Right?

The Philadelphia 76ers will look to keep things moving in the right direction as they head out West for a four-game road trip beginning Wednesday night against the Phoenix Suns.

The Sixers have won their last two games in a row against the Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat. For Wednesday, they are still without Joel Embiid, Robert Covington and De’Anthony Melton, but they might get back Tobias Harris who is currently listed as questionable for Wednesday night after missing the past two games with an ankle sprain suffered on March 14.

Depending on one’s attitude towards Harris in light of his recent performances post-All-Star break, that might be considered good news or bad news. Harris has had moments of production but they’ve been way too few and far between as of late. There’s been quite a few times that him being on the court has been a negative for the Sixers, not a positive. With Philly on a two-game win-streak in his absence, the level of benefit getting him back in the mix remains to be seen.

The Sixers and Suns haven’t met since back on Nov. 4, 2023, when the season was still very young and hopes for the Sixers still very high with Embiid looking better than ever. Those were the days. The Sixers won that matchup at home 112-102, but, again, some things have changed quite a bit since then.

But some things have stayed the same, particularly for Phoenix. The Suns are still led by the powerful duo of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Durant has not slowed down at 35 years of age, averaging 27.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game with an average of 37.3 minutes spent on the floor every outing. Booker is right there with him, doling out 27.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest. In support, they have Bradley Beal. Beal has struggled with a number of injury issues throughout this season and has played 39 of the Suns’ 68 games this campaign. That being said, he’s still damn good when’s able to go, averaging 18.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists in those appearances. Phoenix is 23-16 when Beal plays.

All that being said, the Suns’ defense has left a bit to be desired. They’ve been giving opposing offenses their chances to say the least, with opponents averaging 115.2 per game against Phoenix over their last 10 contests. It’ll be up to Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr., who have absolutely carried the Sixers offensively recently, to take advantage.

The Suns are returning home after a four-game road trip that ended this past Sunday when they fell to the Bucks in Milwaukee. They are also in eighth place in the Western Conference, clinging on to a Play-In Tournament spot, so they are going to be looking to snag absolutely every win they can as this season comes down the stretch, especially against a team like the Sixers missing their MVP.

All this to say, this is a challenging start to a challenging trip for the Sixers. It would be great for momentum and morale to snag their third win in a row to kick it off.

The Sixers and Suns tip off at 10 p.m. ET.

Game Details

Who: Philadelphia 76ers at Phoenix Suns

When: 10:00 pm EST

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Watch: NBCSN Philadelphia

Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

Follow: @LibertyBallers