Report: ‘Philadelphia continues to loom as an eager [Paul] George suitor’

With the Philadelphia 76ers currently stuck in Joel Embiid meniscus purgatory, some folks are keeping an eye on what the Sixers might have in mind this offseason. Our Bryan Toporek wrote this morning about the possibility of Paul George arriving in free agency, covering the financial paths forward for the team and how the roster would need to be built around such a move. I highly recommend you give it a read.

This afternoon, we saw more smoke on the George-to-Philadelphia fire, courtesy of NBA correspondent Marc Stein in his Substack:

“League sources say that Philadelphia continues to loom as an eager George suitor should he make it onto the open market and give the 76ers their formal opportunity to try to lure him across the country. The Sixers are said to maintain interest in George despite the widely held presumption that he and Leonard want to keep playing together in their native Southern California.”

Despite playing right now in his Age-33 season, George hasn’t shown any major signs of slowing down, with stats right around his career averages and appearing in all 61 of the Clippers’ games thus far this season. It’s reasonable to argue a franchise shouldn’t commit max money to someone across his mid-30’s, but George is a perfect fit alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, and you have to do everything you can to put a contender on the floor while Embiid is still in his prime. If George, still a top-20-to-25 player, wants to come to Philadelphia, you do what you need to in order to make it happen, in my opinion.

Sixers fans will have a firsthand look at George when the team takes on the Clippers this Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles. That game will take on a little extra meaning with a win not only helping Philadelphia in the standings, but potentially assisting to nudge George out of the City of Angels to the City of Brotherly Love.