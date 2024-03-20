Report: Sixers to sign D.J. Wilson to 10-day contract

So the Sixers will take another flyer to fill out their roster for the time being.

The Athletics’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday night that Philadelphia plans to sign D.J. Wilson to a 10-day contract.

Wilson, a 6-foot-10 forward, was drafted in the first round by the Milwaukee Bucks back in 2017. He spent three and a half seasons there, then a cup of coffee with the Houston Rockets.

His last appearance in the NBA was under Nick Nurse, with four games for the Toronto Raptors in 2021-22. He’s floated around the G League since then, spending this year with the Osceola Magic.

Wilson averaged 19.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.6 blocks per game with the Magic affiliate this season. He’ll likely spend the majority of this contract in Delaware, where the team will be able to get a look at him.

Kai Jones, also on a 10-day, has been out since last week because of a right hamstring strain.