Where signing Paul George in free agency would leave the Sixers financially

In mid-January, the Los Angeles Clippers signed Kawhi Leonard to a three-year, below-max extension that seemed to send a clear signal to both Paul George and James Harden about his willingness to sacrifice. That message has yet to be reciprocated.

At the time, it seemed as though George would sign a similar extension soon after Leonard, and Harden would officially rejoin the two as a free agent in July. But more than halfway through March, George has yet to sign a new deal, and he recently voiced his frustration about his team amidst a 1-4 skid.

“We want to be a team that’s consistent and we want to establish an identity,” George told reporters Sunday. “I’ve always spoken about having an identity and I think it’s extremely important. Right now, I don’t think we have an identity.”

That’s not exactly what you want to hear right now from George if you’re the Clippers, especially only one month from the playoffs.

John Hollinger of The Athletic alluded to this tension Monday, writing: “Keep an eye on Paul George, by the way. Presumably, if there was a max extension sitting around for him, he would have signed it by now; I think it’s fair to say a couple of cap-room teams in the East are, um, ‘monitoring’ this.”

The Sixers should be (and likely are) one such team. Rumors abound about mutual interest between George and the Indiana Pacers as well, although it’s unclear how their acquisition of Pascal Siakam factors into those plans. It’s hard to imagine them being able to afford all three of George, Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton unless George or Siakam take a significant discount.

The Sixers are in no such dire straits. Not only can they create enough cap space to sign George in free agency, but they could have around $15 million left over as well. Granted, that would require them to not win a first-round playoff series (thus making Paul Reed’s contract nonguaranteed), waive Reed, trade their first-round pick and renounce the rights to all of their free agents, including Buddy Hield, De’Anthony Melton and Nicolas Batum.

As noted recently, the Cap Space Plan isn’t a binary choice. Even if the Sixers are interested in signing George or another max free agent, they still should have some flexibility beyond just minimum contracts to round out their supporting cast.

If the Sixers have only Joel Embiid ($51.4 million) and Tyrese Maxey’s $13.0 million cap hold on their books—along with 10 incomplete roster charges worth nearly $12 million in total—they’d be almost $65 million under the cap. Based on the current $141 million cap projection, George’s max salary next season is $49.35 million. If George signed for his full max, the Sixers could have as much as nearly $16.8 million in cap space left over after signing him, plus the $8.0 million room mid-level exception.

How many of Hield, Melton and Batum can they retain with that $16.8 million or the room MLE? Would Batum consider coming back on a minimum contract? What about Kyle Lowry or Robert Covington? Having those complementary players solidified in advance of free agency would give the Sixers more clarity on how to proceed on George or another star.

Luckily, the new CBA allows teams to negotiate with their own free agents one day after the NBA Finals end. The Sixers don’t have to ghost anyone ahead of June 30 in fear of Adam Silver and his big, bad tampering penalties, unlike last year. Hopefully that cuts down on the volume of, ahem, misunderstandings.

If George is willing to take less than his full max—say, $45 million as a starting salary instead of $49.35 million—the Sixers could have north than $20 million in cap space along with the room MLE. Once they spend the rest of that cap space, they’ll turn their attention to re-signing Maxey, presumably on a max or near-max extension as well.

The size of Maxey’s new deal hinges on whether he makes an All-NBA team this year. He’ll become eligible to sign a five-year, $245.3 million contract extension if so, and he’ll be eligible for a five-year, $204.5 million extension if not. That has no bearing on the Sixers’ cap situation this summer—they’ll keep his $13.0 million cap hold on their books until they resolve the rest of their major free-agent business—but they’ll have to keep it in mind when assembling their plans.

If Maxey gets a 25 percent max and George takes his full max, those two and Embiid would account for more than $136 million in salary. That trio alone would leave the Sixers slightly less than $5 million below the cap. Even filling out the roster with 12 players on minimum contracts would leave the Sixers only $10.2 million below the $171.3 million luxury-tax line.

If Maxey gets a 30 percent max and George takes his full max, those two and Embiid would account for more than $143 million in salary. That trio alone would push the Sixers above the cap. Even filling out the roster with 12 players on minimum contracts would leave the Sixers only less than $3.2 million below the tax line.

In other words: If the Sixers sign George or another star—perhaps, say, LeBron James—they’re going to be a tax team next year. That’s likely why staying out of the tax this year and resetting the clock on the repeater tax was a priority for them at the trade deadline. Maxey’s low cap hold is effectively manufacturing an extra $22-28 million in cap space that they otherwise don’t have and won’t have moving forward.

Whether it’s worth paying that price for George comes down to how many years he wants on his contract—he’s presumably seeking a four-year max deal—and how the Sixers could round out their supporting cast around George, Maxey and Embiid. Daryl Morey and the rest of the Sixers’ front office should have a much better idea of that by late June thanks to the new CBA since they have so many impending free agents. Being able to legally negotiate with them ahead of the start of free agency will give them guidance as to what holes they’ll need to address.

But if there’s mutual interest between George and the Sixers, there is nothing from a financial perspective that’s stopping them from pursing a partnership this summer.

Unless otherwise noted, all stats via NBA.com, PBPStats, Cleaning the Glass or Basketball Reference. All salary information via Spotrac or RealGM.