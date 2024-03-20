Tyrese Maxey continues to diversify his scoring

If it seems like defenders goaltend a lot of Tyrese Maxey’s layups, it’s because they do.

In fact, Maxey actually leads the NBA in having his attempts goaltended — and by a healthy margin.

“Wow. There’s a stat for everything nowadays,” Maxey said postgame Monday.

But it’s not a coincidence. There’s a fairly simple explanation for why defenders attempt and fail so frequently at swatting Maxey’s shots. The All-Star guard has worked so hard on his craft that even elite shot blockers are caught off balance and have their timing thrown off by his funky finishes.

“I’ve always talked about how, when I was younger, I knew I was going to be small, knew I was going to be this height,” Maxey said. “So guys like Bam Adebayo, he’s extremely athletic and he can block shots in any type of way. If I can ever just throw the defense on the wrong foot — use my inside hand or use my outside leg ... I always work on awkward layups all the time. And it helps throw off the rhythm and timing of the defense.”

Just about everything was working for Maxey in the Sixers’ 98-91 win over the Miami Heat. He dropped 30 points and also dished out 10 assists in a game that wound up being a little too close for comfort by the fourth quarter.

With Joel Embiid out of the lineup, we’ve seen a much more aggressive version of Maxey. One of the few silver linings of the reigning MVP being out of the lineup is that it’s forced Maxey to learn how to be a 1A option.

Much liked Embiid has learned from years of aggressive double teams that come with being the focal point on a scouting report, Maxey has learned to embrace the attention and use it to his advantage.

“I’ve gone through some things,” Maxey said. “I think when we first went out, it was hard for me to adjust to the traps, the double teams and stuff like that. I wasn’t used to that. And I realize now when I can attack, when I should attack, when I can get to the paint and pass, how to manipulate the defense … so I can swing it and get guys open shots. So that’s what I think I’ve gotten better at.

“And then just being aggressive. I come out extremely aggressive to try to force them to trap, force them to put multiple people on the ball so now my teammates get open shots and we’re able to execute that way.”

Embiid being out has also forced Maxey to diversify his shot portfolio.

Speed and finishing have always been Maxey’s calling cards. It’s what made him a five-star recruit, a Kentucky star and why the Sixers were pleasantly surprised he fell into their laps at 21st overall in 2020. He’s one of the best — and most difficult to guard — transition players in the league.

Concerns over Maxey’s shooting lasted roughly one season. He’s proven to be one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA. His percentage has dipped a bit this season while his volume has risen, but 38.0% on 8.1 attempts is still quite special. In fact, only eight other players in the entire NBA are hitting at least 38% on that volume.

Maxey’s recent focus has been to become a true three-level scorer.

The league has shifted away from the midrange game thanks to Steph Curry annihilating three-point records and Daryl Morey’s analytics-driven strategy of threes and layups being the shots his teams should seek.

Now, three and layups are the shots teams try to take away from their opponents. That means teams are willing to live with midrange shots or long twos. Most coaches view defensive possessions that end with those types of shots as a win. Well, if you can be elite from that area of the floor — like say a certain 7-foot Cameroonian — you can hurt teams and make them rethink that strategy.

Maxey is a son of a coach, something Nick Nurse attributes to his lead guard’s ability to take care of the basketball. So, while Tyrese was carving up defenses as a Texas high schooler, Tyrone Maxey warned his son that he needed to add to his bag.

“When I was in high school, he’s just like, ‘All you want to do is shoot threes and layups. Threes and layups!’” Maxey said. “I’m like, ‘I mean, threes are three points and layups are easy.’ But now he’s like, ‘You need to learn to work on your pull-up. Work on your pull-up. Work on your pull-up.’ And I’m like, ‘Man, when I got to the NBA, it’s like, we’re only going to shoot threes and layups.’

“But now it’s a little bit different because there’s only so close you can get, especially when the defense is focused on you. So instead of sometimes challenging bigs, if I can get to a certain spot … and just rise up and shoot a nice little touch shot, nice little middie, then that’s the best shot in that possession.”

What does he say to his dad about it now?

The magical words all parents love to hear.

“He was right,” Maxey said. “And I told him I think right before or right after All-Star break, ‘You were right, man. I’m going to have to implement a pull-up game.’ It’s different, though. My role was different last year and in years past. I didn’t need it as much then, but I think it’ll come in handy later.”

There were midrange attempts from Maxey earlier this season and, quite frankly, he didn’t seem comfortable taking them. Still, he would sneak them in, especially on occasions when Embiid wasn’t on the floor.

While Maxey has hit only 33.3% from midrange for the season, he’s seen a recent uptick, proving his work has paid off. Over his last 12 games, Maxey is 9-of-20 from the midrange, per NBA.com. That volume and efficiency will give defenses plenty to think about when the postseason begins.

“I’ve been working on it a lot and I trust it now,” Maxey said. “It’s going to be big come playoff time. All teams in the playoffs try to take away threes and they try to take away layups. Shout out to Sam Cassell. He always says, ‘Those are fourth quarter and playoff shots.’ I think I’m going to need some of those.”

Plus, you don’t often see goaltending on midrange jumpers.