Kyle Lowry makes huge impact in first start as a Sixer

Finally facing a lesser opponent after a brutal stretch of the schedule, the Philadelphia 76ers pulled out a 121-114 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night. One of the tweaks Nick Nurse made was sliding Kyle Lowry into the starting lineup, his first start in four appearances with his new club. Lowry played an excellent game, tallying 15 points, six rebounds and 10 assists. With De’Anthony Melton out for an unknown period of time, a Lowry-Tyrese Maxey starting backcourt is a look Sixers fans could be seeing more of during the rest of the season.

Following the win, head coach Nick Nurse was asked whether he was strongly considering keeping Lowry in the starting lineup:

“I’m mediumly-strongly considering it, yes. (Laughs.) Yeah, I’m considering it.”

Beyond the stats, when Lowry is on the court, the team just seems to have more organization and cohesion on the offensive side of the ball. Nurse elaborated on that idea:

“He did an excellent job, and it gets Tyrese off the ball. It gets him into some other actions. And Kyle made some really good plays. How many assists did he have? Ten. That’s pretty good. He’s getting the ball into the paint and firing it out. He made a couple of threes. He’s organizing and things like that. We shall see how it goes.”

There's absolutely no angle to find Maxey here around the exit screen and Kyle Lowry found him anyway for the huge 3.



Lowry is such a winning player. Great pickup for the Sixers.

Nurse continued on about Lowry being a good passer and allowing Maxey to go off ball:

“I think it is spreading a little bit. We have been working on this with this group. This is the way they’ve got to play a little bit. Like I said … we’ve got to play a lot more swing, swing, drive, hit the paint, catch-and-shoot threes from the outside. And we’re getting there, right? I think that’s when you see our offense looking its best. It’s kind of like, if you’re dribbling, you should be attacking the rim. Maybe Tyrese gets a pass to dance a little bit because he’s got the step-back three-ball that’s pretty hard to guard. But most everybody else should be moving it or attacking the rim to get into the paint and get it out again.”

50 seconds of Kyle Lowry diming up Tyrese Maxey in last night's win over Charlotte



: (@NBCSPhilly) pic.twitter.com/FmJAehMieP — Jacob Moreno (@Jacobmorenonba) March 2, 2024

Tobias Harris, who had an excellent, bounce-back game himself with 31 points on 13-of-19 shooting, also mentioned Lowry helping the team’s offensive organization:

“Man, you see some of those plays he made at the end of the game. Those are the plays, when he’s on the other team, that you hate the guy for. Those are winning basketball-type plays. He was so great for us, and just calming the group down from time to time, getting to the set that we wanted and making sure we were organized. And that’s huge for us. I’ve always said that’s huge for my game — I’m a structure guy — and when he comes in that starting lineup and is really able to put guys in the right positions so that we have this good balance and this good pace to us, that was big for myself personally and (also) our whole group out there.”

In his own postgame availability, Lowry didn’t share a preference for starting or coming off the bench:

“I’m just trying to help the team no matter what, whether that’s start or come off the bench. I’ve always been a guy that’s adaptable. It was pretty easy going out there and playing with a guy like that. And it was a good team effort. We moved the ball extremely well.”

Lowry was asked about Nurse crediting him for offensive organization and said the following:

“Just understanding the time, situation and game. Who’s got to get going, where they get going, getting them to their spots. One thing about Coach is he’s always given the ultimate trust in me. Like I’ve said, our relationship goes way back. I think it’s a lot easier when you’ve got trust in your head coach and your head coach trusts you.”

With MVP Joel Embiid sidelined and All-Star Tyrese Maxey still just 23 years old, the veteran Lowry has already slid into a leadership role with the Sixers:

“I just go out there and do my job. I have a voice and I think these guys respect what I’ve done throughout my career so far, playing against me. And now playing with me, they understand I just want to see them be successful. For me, it’s just another day at the job, another day at the office. It’s just about making these guys better, and making sure they’re confident and they’re able to play their best basketball, no matter what the situations are. … Just go out there and be their best.”

Whether starting or coming off the bench, there’s no question Lowry’s impact has far exceeded what you would typically expect from a player available in the buyout market. His expanding role and developing chemistry with his new teammates will certainly be one of the key things to watch as the Sixers approach the home stretch of the regular season.