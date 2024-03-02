Sixers sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way deal

Roughly 13 hours after the Sixers waived two-way big man Kenneth Lofton, Jr., they filled his spot with guard Jeff Dowtin Jr., the team announced Saturday.

While letting Lofton go was somewhat surprising, there are plenty of dots to connect for Dowtin and the Sixers. The 26-year-old point guard has NBA experience with the Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic and most recently Nick Nurse’s Toronto Raptors. In fact, Dowtin spent a chunk of 2022-23 on a standard contract with Toronto and was Nurse’s backup point guard for several games to close the season.

The Rhode Island product was waived by the Raptors ahead of the 2023-24 season and signed a G League contract with the Delaware Blue Coats — again demonstrating a close connection with Nurse. Dowtin has played well in 16 games for Delaware. He’s averaged 18.1 points and 5.6 assists per game while shooting 48.3% from the field and 38.4% from three.

A big reason Nurse and the Sixers probably like Dowtin: he takes care of the basketball. He’s averaged just 1.4 turnovers per game. Nurse has talked several times this season about how much he values possessions, turning teams over and having low-turnover players. Dowtin is a solid floor general that will get the team organized and run Nurse’s sets the way they’re supposed to be run — something that could prove valuable if soon-to-be 38-year-old Kyle Lowry needs a break.

It appeared the Sixers would have a glut of guards with the additions of Lowry and Cameron Payne. That depth took a bit of a hit with De’Anthony Melton leaving Tuesday’s game in Boston with back spasms. Nurse said pregame Friday that he did not believe Melton’s season was done, but could not provide a definitive timeline.

If the Sixers weren’t high on Lofton’s potential, signing a solid guard with NBA experience does make sense. All three two-way slots are now full with Dowtin, Ricky Council IV and Terquavion Smith. The team still has two standard roster spots open. It seems likely that Council will get a standard deal at some point, but there are financial reasons for the Sixers to perhaps be patient there. Though the market isn’t exactly robust, it would still make sense for the team to sign a veteran big man at some point.

All of that to say, the Sixers’ roster is far from set.