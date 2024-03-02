How Buddy Hield’s contract incentives might impact the Sixers’ open roster spots

Darius Bazley’s 10-day contract with the Sixers expired Friday, which means the Sixers are back to having two open roster spots for the time being. With the March 1 playoff-eligibility deadline for waived players having just passed, the buyout market is now set as well.

Before you go penciling in your favorite buyout target and/or Ricky Council IV into one of those two open roster spots, it’s worth being mindful of why the Sixers might space out their moves throughout the remainder of the regular season.

Thanks to their maneuvering at the Feb. 8 NBA trade deadline, the Sixers were roughly $2.1 million below the luxury-tax line after signing Kyle Lowry to a $2.8 million rest-of-season contract shortly before the All-Star break. Bazley’s 10-day contract cost them around $120,000, which leaves them around $1.975 million under the tax line for now.

The Sixers didn’t spend a second-round pick to salary-dump Danuel House Jr. just to go back into the tax after the trade deadline, though. If they stay out the tax this year, they’ll ensure that they can’t be subject to the repeater tax rate—which spiked in the new CBA—until 2027-28 at the earliest.

Rest-of-season minimum contracts are decreasing in value by roughly $11,600 per day from now until the end of the season. If the Sixers signed someone to such a deal on Monday (March 4), it would cost them nearly $490,000. If they wait until the following Monday, it would only be around $405,000.

The Sixers can go only two weeks at a time with only 13 players on standard contracts (not counting players on two-way deals). They’ll have to sign someone else either to a 10-day contract or a rest-of-season deal between now and March 14. But if they’re nearly $2 million under the tax line and a rest-of-season contract would cost them less than $500,000, what’s the holdup?

The structure of Buddy Hield’s contract might be the answer.

Hield has a base salary of roughly $18.6 million, but he has an additional $3.5 million of incentives in his contract this year. Nearly $1.3 million are considered “likely to be earned”—including advancing to the second round of the playoffs and being one of the league leaders in three-pointers—while another $2.2 million are unlikely to be earned.

The likely-to-be-earned incentives are already added to Hield’s cap hit, bringing him to a total of $19.8 million. That’s the salary being used when projecting how much space the Sixers still have under the tax line. But the Sixers also have to account for the possibility of Hield achieving some of his unlikely-to-be-earned incentives, including making the conference finals or the NBA Finals.

With Joel Embiid still hoping to return at some point this season, the Sixers can’t rule out making a deep run in the playoffs. That would run them around $750,000 in additional incentives for Hield, according to sources familiar with the details of his contract. He already has $1.3 million in incentives that are all but unachievable, but he has another shooting-based one that could cost another nearly $380,000.

To ensure that they stay below the tax line this year, the Sixers could account for every feasible incentive that Hield has left in his contract. Added together, that would be about $1.1 million. That means they’d want to add no more than around $900,000 in rest-of-season salary when filling out their last two roster spots.

The Sixers do still have most of their mid-level exception as well, so they aren’t limited to only handing out minimum-salary contracts. But because of Hield’s incentives, they likely won’t want to risk going much (if any) higher than that. Having their MLE does give them another advantage over other possible buyout destinations, though.

Teams that sign players using the minimum-salary exception can only offer deals up to two-years. The same goes for teams with the taxpayer mid-level exception (which is a change in the new CBA, down from three years in the previous one). But teams with the non-taxpayer MLE can offer deals up to four years in length.

Now, wait, you might ask. Wouldn’t signing someone to a multi-year deal interfere with the Cap Space Plan this offseason? And the answer is… it depends.

If the Sixers signed someone to a multi-year deal with a guaranteed salary beyond this season (unlikely), it would cut into their amount of projected cap space this summer. But if they signed someone to a multi-year deal with no guaranteed money past this season—say, a two-way player who’s outplaying his contract as a rookie—they could give themselves additional optionality (Daryl Morey’s favorite word).

Liberty Ballers’ own Paul Hudrick recently laid out a convincing case for why Ricky Council IV is deserving of one of those open roster spots. You’ll find no argument to the contrary here. But the Sixers’ proximity to the tax line might cause them to wait on converting Council until closer to the end of the regular season. As long as they do it by April 14, he’d be eligible to play in the playoffs.

As much as it’d be great to see Council get rewarded for how he’s played as of late, the Sixers have no financial incentive to do so right now. In fact, the uncertainty surrounding some of Hield’s incentives might be the main reason why they’re holding off for the time being.

Unless otherwise noted, all stats via NBA.com, PBPStats, Cleaning the Glass or Basketball Reference. All salary information via Spotrac or RealGM.