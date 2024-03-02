Sixers Bell Ringer: Harris, Maxey lead the way as Sixers hang on to beat Hornets

Joel Embiid - 19

Tyrese Maxey - 11

Tobias Harris - 5

Kelly Oubre Jr. - 5

De’Anthony Melton - 3

Paul Reed - 3

Jaden Springer - 3

Ricky Council IV - 2

Buddy Hield - 2

Patrick Beverley - 1

Danuel House Jr. - 1

Furkan Korkmaz - 1

Terquavion Smith - 1

It wasn’t pretty, but this Sixers team will absolutely take it.

After being down at halftime — and nearly letting a late lead slip away — the Sixers hung on to beat the Hornets 121-114 Friday night at The Center.

Already without Joel Embiid, De’Anthony Melton and Robert Covington, the team also found itself down two wings in Kelly Oubre, Jr. and KJ Martin. That led to an interesting starting lineup, featuring Tyrese Maxey, Kyle Lowry, Buddy Hield, Tobias Harris and Mo Bamba.

While it was a curious decision for Nick Nurse to start Bamba over Paul Reed, Bamba rewarded Nurse by being active early. Bamba grabbed four rebounds and recorded two blocks in the first quarter.

But it was the play of Harris that stood out. The veteran forward had been in the funk to end all funks, but got off to a hot start Friday. He recorded 13 points, hitting a pair of triples. The Sixers as a team came out firing, knocking down 7-of-16 (43.8%) from deep which allowed them to take a 32-27 lead into the second.

The combination of poor defense and red-hot shooting by Charlotte turned the game around in a hurry. The Sixers’ small-ball lineup featuring Nicolas Batum at the five didn’t work nearly as well as it did Tuesday night in Boston. Bamba then struggled during his second stint. The Hornets hit 9-of-18 from three in the first half and found themselves up 63-58 at the half.

It wasn’t the greatest start to the third as Bamba was getting outplayed by Charlotte big man Nick Richards. It was Maxey who provided a boost, scoring 12 points in the third. Lowry’s strong, steady play as the team’s point guard seemed to helped Maxey and Harris throughout the night, and the Sixers were able to take a four-point lead into the final period.

The Sixers came out strong to start the fourth, getting good minutes from Reed and pushing their lead to as large as 12. It did get a little too close for comfort down the stretch though, with Charlotte cutting the lead to two. A pair or big shots by Harris, some great hustle plays by Lowry, and a Maxey game-sealing block was enough to secure the win.

Next, the Sixers will travel to Dallas to take on Luka Doncic and the Mavs in a nationally-televised matinee Sunday.

For now, let’s talk Bell Ringer.

Tyrese Maxey: 33 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 block, 0 turnovers

It wasn’t the most efficient night for Maxey, who finished 11-of-29 from the field, but was 5-of-10 from three. One of the things Maxey has done well during this stretch without Embiid is stay aggressive through struggles.

Cody Martin played good, physical defense on Maxey all night — and Maxey continues to maybe not get the greatest whistle despite being an All-Star. It took Maxey 12 shots to get 14 points in the first half as he couldn’t get much to go inside the arc.

In the third quarter, Maxey turned up the aggressiveness another notch, taking 10 shots and scoring 12 of his game-high 33 points in the period. Even when Maxey isn’t shooting at a high clip, his willingness to attack stresses the defense and opens up opportunities for the offense.

But Maxey’s biggest moment of the night actually came on defense. With the Sixers clinging to a five-point lead with under a minute left, the Hornets’ Tre Mann appeared to have a driving lane to the rim. Maxey came from behind to swat the shot. Maxey was fouled right after, sinking both free throws and sealing the game.

"I took something out of Joel's book. I've been reading everybody's twitters, like tweets, and everybody said I can't play defense--so i've just been trying to play better defense." - @TyreseMaxey in his postgame media.



play of the game | pres. by @PokerStars pic.twitter.com/V3ruTaP3ww — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 2, 2024

Tobias Harris: 31 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 1 block

If ever a player needed a game like this.

To say Harris had been struggling recently would’ve been kind. The veteran forward shot 31.3% from the field and 23.5% from three over his previous five games. Harris hadn’t sunk more than two threes in a game since a win over the Kings back on Jan. 12.

Well, on Friday, Harris knocked down three threes in the first quarter. It’s a bit of a chicken-and-the-egg scenario with Harris and the Sixers’ offense. Is he better when the team is more organized and the ball is moving or does the team appear more organized and that the ball is moving when Harris is playing better? In any case, Harris got off to an excellent start in this one with a game-high 15 points at the half.

Harris was equally as effective in the second half. After a solid third, he was terrific in the fourth. He scored 10 of his 31 points in the final frame — five of which came in a nick of time. With the Sixers hanging on for dear life and their offense leaking oil, Harris hit a big fadeaway on a post-up with 2:14 left to put the Sixers up five. After Grant Williams made a three, Harris answered with a corner three at the other end which helped seal the win.

Harris finished an incredibly efficient 13-of-19 from the field and 5-of-8 from three. The five triples tied a season high and were the most he’d hit since making four on Christmas Day.

Kyle Lowry: 15 points, 10 assists, 6 rebounds

In Lowry’s debut with the Sixers a little over a week ago, one thing became clear: he is the best passer on the team.

The veteran point guard, getting his first start as a Sixer, provided a steadying hand throughout the night. Whenever he’s on the floor the team simply plays faster — both in Lowry’s ability to push the pace off of misses and his ability to make sure things are running smoothly in the half court.

Lowry dished out a season-high 10 assists, helping both Maxey and Harris flourish throughout the night. The 37-year-old knocked down plenty of big shots of his own, going 5-of-9 from the field and 3-of-6 from three. It’s a very small sample size, but Lowry is 5-of-11 from deep as a Sixer.

But where you feel Lowry’s presence most is winning time. The guy just has a knack for coming up with big plays in big spots. The Sixers had the ball up 117-114 with 1:06 left. Batum missed a three, but Hield was able to punch out an offensive rebound. Maxey then missed a floater, but Lowry was able to get position on Grant Williams, forcing Williams to foul. That put Lowry on the line where he made both free throws.

Winning player. Winning plays.