Michael Rubin talks about his conflict of interest with Sixers, Fanatics

Former Sixers’ minority owner Michael Rubin made some stunning admissions during a recent appearance. Many fans know of Rubin, a court-side staple at Sixers games, and friend of Joel Embiid’s plus the founder of mega-popular brand Fanatics.

And according to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Rubin admits that when he sold his minority stake of the team and focused on other business ventures, he felt:

“...’much more connected’ to sports now that he is no longer a minority owner of the 76ers — and acknowledged the conflicts of interests that arose as he grew the Fanatics brand as its CEO.”

Rubin was speaking at the MIT Sloan Conference (the conference that data analytics czar, and current President of Basketball Operations for the Sixers, Daryl Morey, is a co-founder of).

The quote that made headlines locally was the one where Rubin admitted when he was still a minority stake-owner he had been “violating every rule the NBA had....”

The Inquirer also reported that Rubin admitted there was a conflict of interest when he was “taking bets on the Sixers when Fanatics entered that space, and having NBA players such as Joel Embiid, James Harden, LeBron James, Chris Paul, and Kevin Durant as Fanatics investors.”

Rubin mentioned being “probably as involved as any third-largest owner of a sports team” with the Sixers during his ownership span dating between 2011-22.

Per the Inky’s Gina Mizell, Rubin admitted:

“When self-evaluating the Sixers’ on-court success during his tenure, however, Rubin was blunt. ”We failed,” Rubin said. “We never won a championship. If you own a sports team and you don’t win a championship, you fail each year. That’s your job is to win a championship.”

Many fans hoped that Rubin, at one point in time, would really help the Sixers.

As ESPN’s top NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski once penned, upon Rubin selling his Sixers’ stake:

“Prior to the Sixers-Brooklyn Nets trade involving guard James Harden in February, Rubin drew the scrutiny of NBA rivals because of his close relationship with Harden. Rubin can now enter outside financial partnerships with players that were disallowed because he was a part-owner of the teams, an avenue that could prove beneficial to the Sixers as they work to re-sign Harden.”

But whatever his role was, things never truly worked out with James Harden in Philadelphia.

And die-hard fans certainly can’t forget quotes like these, also from The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey, who once reported:

“Yes, [the Sixers ownership group] want a name general manager. But they’re also looking for someone who doesn’t have the final say, so to speak. They want to do it all like a group decision.”

Do you remember when the Sixers’ former front office had former Team President Sam Hinkie’s full arsenal of draft picks to work with? That regime once drafted Joel Embiid and also bequeathed multiple NBA Draft lottery picks that would lead to names being called like Boston Celtics’ MVP candidate Jayson Tatum or Brooklyn Nets’ star Mikal Bridges.

But those stars never played for the Sixers. But why? Who was calling the shots during the time Rubin was a part-owner?

It’s since come out that former acting General Manager Elton Brand actually had little to do with so many of the devastating decisions that took place between Hinkie and Morey’s team reign.

Perhaps that’s why Brand is still frequently interviewed for new Basketball Operation gigs around the league.

Perhaps the most fateful decision of all was the “collaborative front office's” (also known as ownership’s) decision to not offer Jimmy Butler a max contract back in the summer of 2019.

And if Rubin was actually skirting around some rules, it’s hard to build a case that his influence benefitted the 76ers.

So, I don’t know.

Maybe Rubin helped persuade his friend James Harden to ask for a trade, and maybe the #process of that move was a good thing.

Or maybe it’s for the greater good that Rubin no longer has such a persuasive impact on the team.

If Rubin wasn’t bellowing at the top of his lungs that the team should offer Jimmy Butler every single penny the team could pay him a few years ago (when the ownership group opted to trade him rather than offer him the five-year max he was reportedly seeking), if Rubin wasn’t standing on office desks with bullhorns, shrieking in team Governor Josh Harris’ ear to hire a really, really good, experienced GM, after the Jerry and Bryan Colangelo fiasco blew up in their faces, then perhaps much of the failure Rubin admits to above falls on his own shoulders.

Anyway, he does host some awesome parties and maybe he can still convince some stars to join the Sixers. If I get an invite to the white party, I’ll happily mingle with the celebs. Unfortunately, it’s a lot easier to build the case that Rubin did not help the Sixers than to build the case that he did, even while violating so many rules. Oh well.