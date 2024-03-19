Kyle Lowry getting comfortable, making opponents uncomfortable

Kyle Lowry has now played 12 games as a member of his hometown Philadelphia 76ers, but Monday night could be considered his official “he’s a Sixer now” game. In the team’s 98-91 win over Kyle’s former club, the Miami Heat, a game the Sixers badly needed for standings purposes, Lowry recorded 16 points, including a trio of triples, one block, two steals, and one foray over the scorer’s table into the crowd.

Kyle Lowry dove over the scorer's table while hustling for a loose ball pic.twitter.com/7wgsCzr3BO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 19, 2024

Lowry has now scored double figures in five of 12 games overall with Philadelphia, nine of which have been starts, both without and alongside Tyrese Maxey. As Liberty Ballers alum Daniel Olinger noted in a piece today for Rights to Ricky Sanchez, Kyle already leads the team in charges taken on the season with six. The master of plays both smart and annoying for the opponent has been a stabilizing presence for the Sixers as they await Joel Embiid’s return, and should be an integral part of the playoff rotation.

Following the win over the Heat, one topic was whether Lowry came out with any extra juice in his first game against his former club since they traded him to Charlotte. Head coach Nick Nurse seemed to think so:

“I’d say yes. I don’t know if it’s for them or if he’s finally starting to settle in. He was being a little ornery at shootaround today and he hasn’t been yet, so it looks like he’s getting back to more of his normal self there, right?”

Lowry disagreed during his own postgame press availability:

“No, I think the juice was we understood it was a big game for the standings. We needed that win for the standings purposes. I love and admire those guys so much, and I still root for them except for when I’m playing against them. But there was no added juice. It was just go out there and try to win the game for our team, because of the standings. It’s going to be a tight race. We’ve got to do what we can do, hold it down while we can, and try to take advantage of opportunities we have and win as many games as we possibly can.”

After some time off awaiting a buyout from the Hornets, Lowry now feels like he fully has his legs back:

“Yeah, I feel good. Honestly, I feel good. I think Nick has played me enough minutes to get my legs under me. I’ve done a good job with my strength and conditioning coach Travis Wallace at getting some extra work in, getting some extra basketball work in, and preparing myself for April, May, June.”

However, no amount of conditioning prepares you for diving over a scorer’s table:

“Once you get to a certain age, you don’t have any brakes. So I couldn’t stop myself. I’m all good.”

Nurse missed the scorer’s table play, proving that sometimes fans do have the best view of the action from home:

“I totally missed it. I didn’t even see, I just heard the crowd react so I assumed it must’ve been good. I was ready to sub him a couple times tonight, but he kept wanting to stay in. I’ve seen him go down into the crowd. Not over the (scorer’s table) before … but he ends up in the crowd quite a bit.”

Funny one-off incidents aside, Lowry’s impact on the court has been huge, particularly in getting the team organized, something Nurse spoke to:

“It certainly helps a lot. I think he sees a lot and positions people a lot. But he’s actually making more plays than doing that. This was another game where he hit two huge shots with a couple minutes to go — and a key steal. Again, he got a big steal there late. So he’s making plays along with his leadership and organization.”

One of those big shots was a loooong three with just over three minutes left to extend the Sixers’ advantage back up to four points. About a minute later, he drove the hoop and finished a gorgeous scoop in traffic to make it a six-point lead:

This was probably the most important play in the Sixers win tonight.



Designed play for Maxey to break the Heat's 2-3 zone, he misses the shot but great Paul Reed offensive rebound, and then Kyle Lowry attacks Rozier's closeout and finishes in traffic. pic.twitter.com/wY9UYCH6H2 — Daniel Olinger (@dan_olinger) March 19, 2024

Lowry described making those two big shots in the fourth quarter:

“Their zone is really good, very effective. I knew where I could get my shots at. And at the end of the day, Tyrese was holding it down and sometimes you’ve got to give him a break. He put me in position to hit the three; he got everybody looking at him. And then, because everyone’s looking at him, he put me in position to have an open lane and make a layup. At the end of the day, it’s about winning basketball games, no matter how it comes.”

You can hear how much Kyle enjoys playing alongside Tyrese Maxey. He discussed next steps for that partnership:

“We’ve just got to continue to be together. Repetitions, being on the floor together. We’re on the same wavelength. I think he respects me and I respect him. He’s learning me and I’m learning him. All I’m here to do is make him better, however that is, and make his job easier.”

Maxey expressed how helpful it has been to have other ball handlers out there with him like Lowry and Cam Payne:

“It helps a lot. With multiple ball handlers out there, it helps against the pressure or whatever. But for me, coming off ball screens, they’ve been trapping a lot. So I can get the ball to K-Low and kind of play off the ball, play off the catch a little bit. And Cam Payne’s been great as well. He’s been going extremely hard since he’s been here. He’s been a breath of fresh air.”

After a settling in period, it seems like Lowry is now comfortable in his role with his new club:

“Yeah, Nick said to me today, ‘Welcome back.’ … I think it’s just one of those things where I understand what our team needs sometimes. I’m not trying to overstep boundaries. I’m just trying to help my teammates. And the one thing about Coach is he’s always going to let me be me. He trusts me and I trust him. We go back a long, long time and he knows me very well. I just want to make sure I’m giving my full self to the team, being myself and trying to create habits and things that I can help with.”

Ultimately, though, it’s all semantics until that moment if and when Joel Embiid returns to action, something Kyle alluded to with what he thinks the biggest thing is the team needs right now:

“A 7-foot-2 guy. That would help. I think we’re continuing to get better. I think we’re just continuing to be more disciplined, more patient. I think guys are starting to find themselves, find their rhythm, find their spots on the floor. We understand what we’re going to do — Tyrese is going to lead us right now, Kelly is going to lead us right now. We’ve got guys that are going to lead us and they’re comfortable with their positions. We know what we’re getting, so it’s pretty cool.”

For now, Lowry is making the Sixers’ lives easier, opponents’ lives more difficult, and Philadelphia fans’ viewing experiences a little brighter. As far as buyout signings go, this one has been an absolute home run.