Kelly Oubre Jr.'s driving is making a difference for Sixers' offense

Kelly Oubre Jr. quickly became popular in Philadelphia. His scoring, attitude, and general skillset and athleticism felt like a breath of fresh air for a Sixers wing rotation that has so often been slow and underwhelming in previous years.

Oubre's driving ability has always been evident. His explosiveness, good size at 6-foot-7, and eagerness to dunk on opponents at any opportunity has always stood out on a team that's so often lacked good wing play (let alone athletic wing play), but his talent as a driver in particular has stood out more in recent weeks. After a rough stretch to open 2024 with an over reliance on struggling with his jumper, his mindset and performance, both offensively and defensively, have improved over the last few weeks.

One key part of it that we're going to focus on here? The way he’s embraced attacking the rim. And before even getting into more specifics, his averages in nine games through March so far are rather good: 20.7 points (albeit on a cool true shooting percentage of 51.5), 5.7 free throw attempts, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocks in 33.2 minutes per game.

Nick Nurse knows he can use Oubre in a variety of ways to tap into his ability to get downhill.

“That happens a lot of times out of necessity. We found him to be an option," Nurse said before the Sixers played the Heat on Monday when talking about Oubre becoming more of a go-to guy. "We didn’t have a whole lot of guys left in some of those games to take it off the bounce and stuff. So as I’ve said before, getting him up the floor more. Getting him in situations where he’s at the top of the floor; having him bring the ball up the floor; starting him with the ball and coming back to him; playing some more pick-and-roll with him … playing no pick-and-roll with him up the floor and just giving him space to go to work.”

“Again, I think he’s got a great first step, so his starting drives (are) really good,” Nurse added. “When he starts to drive, he can get by just about anybody. And we’re really working on the ending. We love the endings when he dunks it or gets to eight, 10 feet and gets a really good, on-balance shot. … I think there’s some other iterations of stuff that can happen once he gets to the basket, and we’re just continuing to work on that.”

From the quick first step to the ability to simply fly up and dunk with ease, Oubre provides the Sixers with more off-the-bounce skills they need to give their offense extra rim pressure alongside Tyrese Maxey’s terrific speed and finishing — especially while Joel Embiid is out. It’s at the basket where Oubre is highly efficient. His increased assertiveness means shots within three feet now account for 32 percent of his field goal attempts this season, which he’s making at an impressive 69.6 percent rate. Dunks, soft layups, and short floaters all help his success there. Not to mention his ability to draw fouls and get to the line.

You can see Oubre putting everything to use in the clips below, using his speed, physicality, touch around the basket, direct cuts off the catch, and aggression to go straight to the rim and consistently finish through contact:

His recent poster dunk against the Knicks deserves its own clip:

Oubre’s ability to get to the rim has led to some improved playmaking, too. Whether he's getting defenders off their feet or waiting for rim protectors to step up and contest his drives so he can set up open teammates in the paint, or waiting for defenders to help off the perimeter and kicking the ball out to set up open shooters. He's finding ways to use the attention he draws to create for others:

Even if Oubre isn’t directly getting assists, him forcing defenders to collapse inside enables Maxey to cause more damage off the ball, and allows the Sixers to benefit from having multiple dangerous shooters like Nicolas Batum, Kyle Lowry and Buddy Hield in particular.

Here, after a nifty pump fake and drive to swiftly bring three Heat defenders straight towards him, Oubre sees that Hield’s open and makes an accurate kick-out right on time. From there, Hield can easily wait for Jaime Jaquez Jr. to rotate before setting up Maxey in space:

The main factor that's led to this playmaking growth, Nurse thinks, is just encouraging Oubre to do what he does best.

"Just encouraging him to continue to attack," Nurse said after beating the Heat on Monday. "He’s got a great first step, man. It’s hard for a single defender to keep him in front. And then you kind of tell him, ‘These guys watch film, right? So if you’re going to beat everybody all the time, they’ve got to send people. And they’re sending a lot of people now, so you’ve got to make the next move.’

“My favorite thing he’s doing is he’s getting to six, eight feet (out) and he’s getting himself on balance. So he’s able to get that pass out. … He made one awesome one out for a three-ball to Tyrese. But even if that (pass) isn’t open, he can kind of regather himself and maybe make some type of on-balance shot — or pump fake, or try to draw a foul or something. So we’re trying to get him to be able to get in there and make several decisions. And we’re making some progress there.”

The play that Nurse pointed out is a good example. As Oubre quickly brings the ball up the floor, he pulls in the Heat’s attention to the paint and ensures Duncan Robinson is helping way off the right corner. Oubre jumps, Robinson and Jaquez Jr. leave their feet, and he fires a neat pass out to create an open Maxey triple:

Oubre’s been making reads with this kind of timing and accuracy more and more.

When asked on Monday about what work he's put in to improve his playmaking, Oubre credited his coaches.

"We watch a lot of film, we break down a lot of plays,” he said. “Coby Karl [assistant coach] is one of the guys who I give credit to for helping me — just talking to me, pulling me aside. He’s not my main shooting coach or anything like that, but he’s a guy who talks to everybody, makes sure we’re all good mentally and physically. So I give him credit for that. And also Fab [Fabulous Flournoy, assistant coach/player development]. We’ve been just watching film all year and it’s kind of paying forward now.”

As for the main reason for his overall offensive success over the last couple of weeks, Oubre sees it as being pretty simple.

“Just being aggressive, man,” he explained. “Staying aggressive, continuing to stay confident and moving on to next play, next play. But also just finding guys. I’ve been finding guys a lot more because I see the energy I attract whenever I attack the paint. So just kicking out, but also letting the game come to me and not forcing anything.”

Oubre, like any role player, has his flaws. He has occasional lapses, like ill-advised shot selection and off-ball defensive breakdowns (as he continues trying to improve his play, he's acknowledged that these defensive errors are something he needs to work on). He's also down to just 30 percent from three for the season.

But his athleticism, aggressiveness, improved defense (just look at what he's been doing as a help defender lately and the career-high five blocks he had against Miami), elevated driving game, and general energy can be felt in games even if his jump shots aren't falling — unlike a certain highly paid forward on the team...

And the Sixers are getting this for the price of a minimum contract. All things considered, that's pretty great value for the money.

All statistics courtesy of Basketball-Reference.com.