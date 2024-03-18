Sixers Bell Ringer: Sixers hang on to beat the Heat

Bell Ringer Season Totals:

Joel Embiid - 19

Tyrese Maxey - 13

Kelly Oubre Jr. - 8

Tobias Harris - 7

Paul Reed - 4

De’Anthony Melton - 3

Jaden Springer - 3

Ricky Council IV - 2

Buddy Hield - 2

Patrick Beverley - 1

Danuel House Jr. - 1

Furkan Korkmaz - 1

Terquavion Smith - 1

Well, they made it interesting again, but the Philadelphia 76ers ultimately held on for dear life to defeat the Miami Heat 98-91 on Monday night.

Both teams were a bit shorthanded for this one. The Sixers remained without Tobias Harris (in addition to Joel Embiid, De’Anthony Melton and Robert Covington). The Heat, meanwhile, were without Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro.

The Sixers got cooking early courtesy of Tyrese Maxey, who put up 17 points in the first frame leading Philadelphia to a 31-23 lead going into the second. Unfortunately, when Maxey sat down to take a breather, the Sixers’ advantage went with him. In what was ultimately a pretty abysmal second period offensively for Philadelphia, a little burst in the last two minutes (and a last second corner three from Kelly Oubre Jr.) helped the Sixers stay on top 51-49 going into the locker room for halftime. Maxey and Oubre combined for 32 of Philly’s first-half points.

The first five minutes of the third was maybe what the best case scenario is for the Sixers in their current state. They looked like a real, complete NBA team! Maxey hitting buckets, Oubre creating assists kicking out of drives, Mo Bamba (yes, Mo Bamba!) making things happen in what may have been his best minutes as a Sixer so far — all culminating in a 15-0 Sixers run giving Philly a double-digit lead. They led the Heat by 14 going into the final frame.

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Sixers up big to start the fourth, Maxey takes the bench to get some rest... and it all collapses. Halfway through the final period, we suddenly had ourselves a tie game after the Heat ran rampant, cashing in on numerous Sixers’ turnovers and errors in a 20-6 run. The Heat battled the rest of the way, but the Sixers were able to hold on just long enough to take down Miami 98-91 on Monday night.

The Sixers next hit the road for the west coast and... oh god, here come the 10 p.m. ET starts. First up is a trip to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.

Until then, let’s get to the Bell Ringer.

Tyrese Maxey: 30 points, 8 rebounds, 10 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

Remember when this kid would get off to slow starts when it came to scoring? Not so much anymore. Maxey got off to a flaming hot start Monday with 17 points in the first period, notching his fifth consecutive game with double-digit points in the first frame. He did so on 6-for-9 field goal shooting, 2-for-3 from long range, and 3-for-3 from the charity stripe. By halftime, he had 18 points, four rebounds and five assists, including this cross-court fastball to Kyle Lowry.

getting silly in South Philly. pic.twitter.com/GADBRTGyeh — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 19, 2024

It might seem redundant to talk about what Maxey did well on Monday because it’s nothing new for him, he’s just been doing what he does best at an exceptional level these past few games especially. He isn’t forcing shots that aren’t there, he’s just vastly improved in creating space between him and an opponents’ defense, whether it be through using his speed to get to the rim or using some fancy footwork to hit a step-back triple, and everything in between.

And that’s all without even mentioning how much more of an asset he’s been as of late to the Sixers’ defense.

For the first time in his career, he notches three consecutive games with 30+ points. He finished with 30 points, eight rebounds, 10 assists, one steal and one block.

Kelly Oubre Jr.: 22 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 5 blocks

Oubre’s energy and athleticism continue to be a huge boost for the Sixers, especially the offense. His constant movement and cuts off the ball provide a reliable lifeline to Maxey to pass to. That also means Oubre is given more opportunities to cash in from within the paint, often right at the rim, rather than being forced into settling for questionable midrange jumpers. That strategy helped him collect 22 points on 10-for-19 field goal shooting. Look at that beautiful shot plot!

In addition to his bursts of scoring, Oubre has started doing something else to keep the Sixers’ offense going: passing! It’s been a slowly growing trend with Oubre. He aggressively drives in the way we all know is his bread and butter, but, recently, he’s been more willing to kick out of those drives if he runs into trouble and draws in the opponents’ defense. He had three assists on Monday. It might not seem like much, but when you compare it to the zero or one assists per game he had often to start the season, it’s a great development.

Oubre had a handful of highlights in this one from his emphatic slams to some triples and everything in between, but his biggest sequence may have come in the fourth when he finished at the rim through Bam Adebayo and ran down for a big block on Jaime Jaquez down the other end as the Sixers’ were battling to hold on to a narrow lead towards the end of the game. He blocked Jaquez again with just 37 seconds left. (Oh, did I mention he had FIVE blocks tonight?)

the Kelly highlight reel: pic.twitter.com/adEoEwgvNm — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 19, 2024

Kyle Lowry: 16 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals, 1 block

Man it’s been nice to have this guy on the Sixers, and tonight was a great example of what he brings to the table, even at this point in his career. He might not necessarily top the stat sheets anymore, but he is still huge in the biggest moments. Down the stretch, with the Sixers fighting to hold on to a narrow lead over the Heat, Lowry hit a huge three and a reverse layup in the final minutes to help carry the Sixers over the finish line.

Lowry had been decent throughout the rest of the contest as well, as both a constant nuisance for the Heat on defense and being active off the ball on offense to find space, particularly beyond the perimeter where he shot 3-for-5 from on Monday.

He finished the game with 16 points, four rebounds, one assist, two steals and a block.

Bonus points for launching himself over the scorers’ table going after a loose ball. Some might say “hey, it’s just a regular season game in March, protect yourself instead” and I agree somewhat... but you have to love the effort and toughness. North Philly’s finest.